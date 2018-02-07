SIGGRAPH 2018 Seeks Submissions, Announces Program Expansions

Breaking News
CHICAGO, Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIGGRAPH 2018, the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational event showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques, announces the call for submissions for the 45th conference as well as two program expansions. The conference will take place 12–16 August 2018 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, B.C.

“Over the years, a long legacy of scientists, thinkers, artists, engineers, and visionaries have made SIGGRAPH the best place to experience the bleeding edge of computer animation and interactive techniques,” said Roy C. Anthony, SIGGRAPH 2018 Conference Chair. “I invite our community to continue inspiring the next generation of dreamers and thinkers by submitting work to this summer’s conference.”

Though a subtle shift, SIGGRAPH is excited to announce changes to the Educators Focus Area and former VR Village. New this year, the Educators Focus Area is seeking Groovy Graphics Assignments, which aim to offer educators the opportunity to share successes and enhance learning and collaboration on an international scale. And, 2018 marks a shift for the widely popular VR Village, which is expanding beyond virtual reality to focus on even more interactive technology. The expanded program is now known as the Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality program. For more on changes you can expect at SIGGRAPH 2018, read this post on the ACM SIGGRAPH Blog.

Currently open programs and deadlines are as follows:

  • 13 February – Appy Hour, Courses, Emerging Technologies, Groovy Graphics Assignments, Panels, Student Volunteers, Studio, Talks
  • 3 April – Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality; Computer Animation Festival VR Theater
  • 10 April – Real-Time Live!
  • 27 April – Computer Animation Festival Electronic Theater
  • 10 May – Posters

To submit your work for review by SIGGRAPH’s highly qualified juries, visit: s2018.SIGGRAPH.org/submissions. All deadlines are 22:00 UTC/GMT.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH and SIGGRAPH 2018

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field’s challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2018, the 45th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place from 12–16 August at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, B.C.

