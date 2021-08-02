Sight Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sight Sciences, Inc . (Nasdaq: SGHT) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at https://investors.sightsciences.com/.

About Sight Sciences

Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences is a growth stage medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devices that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases. The company currently markets two products, the OMNI® Surgical System and the TearCare® System. For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com .

OMNI® and TearCare® are registered trademarks of Sight Sciences.

© 2021 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Media contact:

Shay Smith

Health+Commerce

707.971.9779

[email protected]

Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

[email protected]