For One Weekend Only, Witness the Brand-New Original Production, DANIEL, As It Comes to Life – LIVE On the Big Screen Beginning Friday, August 30th.

This is going to be monumental! For the first time ever, we’re broadcasting live into movie theaters nationwide.

LANCASTER, Pa., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following a decade of taking their spectacular theater experience from the stage to the screen, Sight & Sound is partnering with Fathom Events to do something Sight & Sound has never done before — broadcast a production LIVE into movie theaters nationwide.

“We know not everyone can come to us, so we want to take the show to them,” says Katie Miller, Director of Brand Development. “Our hope is to continue creating experiences that extend beyond our stage and bring people together to witness the Bible coming to life in a whole new way!”

Broadcasting live from the Lancaster, PA stage on Friday, August 30th, DANIEL — Live! takes audiences on a journey alongside a faithful servant and his friends, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, as they face royal pressures and dangerous choices during their exile in the perilous kingdom of Babylon.

“Found in the Old Testament, Daniel is best known for its vivid dreams, fiery furnace, and infamous lion’s den. But as we began creating this production four years ago, it was Daniel’s unwavering faith throughout these trials that inspired the heart of our story,” shared Kristen Brewer, Producer of DANIEL.

With more than a dozen cameras covering the theater from every angle, including on stage and behind the curtain, movie goers will have a front row seat to every spectacular moment of DANIEL as it unfolds in real time. In addition to the performance, this special live broadcast event will include exclusive bonus content — featuring behind-the-scenes interviews and an inside look at what it takes to bring this story to life on stage.

“We’ve had the honor of partnering with Fathom Events on previous theatrical releases. But this is the first time we are broadcasting live into movie theaters nationwide!” said Miller. “We cannot wait to share Daniel’s story with movie goers across the country and we hope his powerful story inspires audiences of all ages.”

Previous collaborations between Fathom Events and Sight & Sound include the smash hit family Christmas film, “I Heard The Bells” which grossed more than $5.6 million at the box office in 2022 and 2023.

View Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mymg6c-qOws

Tickets for DANIEL — Live! can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events Website (theaters are subject to change).

About Sight & Sound

Sight & Sound is a storytelling company passionate about bringing true stories of redemption to life on stage and on screen that reveal the power of the Gospel. Since its beginning as a traveling multi-media show in 1976, Sight & Sound has inspired over 30 million people with stories from the pages of scripture and history. Today, Sight & Sound operates two live-theater venues, immersing over a million people each year in state-of-the-art original productions. In 2020, Sight & Sound launched an online streaming platform, welcoming a new global audience from over 175 countries around the world. Most recently, Sight & Sound expanded into feature films, debuting at #2 in movie theaters across the nation. Sight & Sound is headquartered in Lancaster, PA with over 800 employees companywide. For more information, visit www.sight-sound.com.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in the top U.S. markets and more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com

