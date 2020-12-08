Breaking News
Sigilon Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 8,050,000 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Sigilon from the offering were $144.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Sigilon. Sigilon’s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SGTX.”

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Barclays and Canaccord Genuity acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 3, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Morgan Stanley, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department or via email: [email protected]; and from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

