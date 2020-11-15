SIGMA America Reveals Black Friday Pricing on Popular Lenses and Accessories

SIGMA America Black Friday Pricing Alert Limited time special pricing available on select Sigma products through authorized retailers.

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIGMA Corporation of America has announced limited-time Black Friday pricing on a variety of popular photography products from Sunday, November 15 through Monday, December 7, 2020 at SIGMA Authorized Dealers in the United States. SIGMA is also offering a Zero Percent Financing option for Cine lens purchases, currently available through the end of 2020, as well as discounts on purchases of multiple Cine lenses.

For the first time ever, SIGMA America will offer Instant Savings on both the acclaimed 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art zoom lens and the mirrorless-exclusive 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art. In addition, SIGMA’s most popular Art prime lenses – the 35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art, 50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art and 85mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – will feature savings for a limited time, making some of the most desirable lenses in the SIGMA Art line more accessible to photographers than ever before.

SIGMA Black Friday Instant Savings (Nov. 15 – Dec. 7, 2020)

24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art – Versatile design without compromise.

$40 Savings / Price: $1,059

24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art – The leading lens for every moment.

$240 Savings / Price: $1,059

18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art – The first and fastest of its kind.

$120 Savings / Price: $679

24-105mm F4 DG OS HSM | Art – A workhorse lens.

$100 Savings / Price: $799

35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – The original Art lens.

$200 Savings / Price: $699

50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – The Art standard.

$150 Savings / Price: $799

85mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – Impeccable portraiture.

$150 Savings / Price: $1,049

70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports – Lightweight, perfect for on the move.

$160 Savings / Price: $1,339

16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – The versatile prime.

$50 Savings / Price: $399

30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – Blend of compact and quality.

$50 Savings / Price: $289

45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary – Balanced performance and size.

$100 Savings / Price: $449

56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – A high-precision mid-tele.

$50 Savings / Price: $429

Mount Converter MC-11 – SIGMA quality, Sony capability.

$100 Savings / Price: $149

Mount Converter MC-21 – Stay flexible with L-mount lens access.

$100 Savings / Price: $149

A number of additional SIGMA photo products – including the SIGMA fp full-frame digital camera, all-in-one 18-300mm DC Macro OS HSM | Contemporary, ultra-close focusing 105mm F2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro, and both versions of the stellar 150-600mm DG OS HSM telephoto zoom – will offer ongoing Instant Savings through the end of November.

SIGMA Cine Lens Offers

Filmmakers can also take advantage of SIGMA’s recently announced Zero Percent Financing option when making an investment in Cine lenses. When purchasing Cine lenses from an authorized SIGMA Cine dealer, buyers can apply for financing with available terms of 12 Months (0%), 24 months (2.49%) or 36 months (3.9%). This promotion is currently available through December 31, 2020.

In addition, while pre-made Cine lens kits have always come with a discount, SIGMA is now offering the option to pick specific lenses for specific needs with “Build Your Own” lens kit discounts up to 15% off retail price.

3 – 4 prime Cine lenses = 5% off

5 – 7 prime Cine lenses = 7% off

8 – 9 prime Cine lenses = 10% off

All 10 prime Cine lenses = 15% off

About Sigma America

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the SIGMA Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing SIGMA as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, SIGMA cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 20 award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates SIGMA’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage SIGMA’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about SIGMA America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and SIGMA Blog for helpful information about our products.

