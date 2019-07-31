Sigma Announces August Lineup of Dealer Photography Workshops

Workshops for all skill levels will cover automotive, urban landscape, travel, architecture photography and more; get hands-on experience and training from Sigma experts

Sports Action Photography Class with Sigma Pro Liam Doran Sigma Pro Liam Doran coached attendees on how to capture action sports images in a myriad of looks at the Unique Photo Expo.

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Dealer Workshop lineup for the month of August, featuring six hands-on learning experiences for photographers of all levels. Attendees will gain valuable insights from Sigma experts and then put their newfound skills to the test in the field. Workshops will cover automotive, urban landscape, travel, architecture and more. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to try out Sigma’s hottest lenses!

Jaguars, Range Rovers & Models Where: Reno, NV When: August 7, 2019 Attendees can join Sigma, Sony and Action Camera for a night of free photography at a local Land Rover and Jaguar dealership. This unique opportunity allows attendees to practice their automotive photography skills with live models also present for more dynamic shooting. Sigma lenses and Sony cameras will be available on loan.



Clicking Caravan with Horn Photo Where: Fresno, CA When: August 8, 2019 Attendees are invited to visit the Fresno County Historical Museum for an evening of unique photo opportunities. The museum features an old Mercantile setup with real items from the past. In addition, there are artifacts from the Fresno Police Department, Fire Department, and Native Americans as well as motorcycles, sports items, and much more. Sigma rep, Lew Held will be on hand to loan out lenses for the evening and answer any questions.



Introduction to Urban Landscape Photography Where: Seattle, WA When: August 10, 2019 Join Sigma technical specialist Aaron Norberg for a visual course through the fundamentals of photographing the urban environment. The day begins in the Glazer’s Camera classroom learning how to make visual sense of the streets and how to choose the best lenses and camera settings to capture them. Following the presentation, attendees will take to the streets with cameras in hand and apply the techniques covered in the classroom. Sigma lenses will be available on loan.



Instameet with Tiffen and Adorama Where: Brooklyn, NY When: August 15, 2019 Join Tiffen, Sigma and Adorama for one epic Instameet at Brooklyn Bridge Park on August 15th. Get hands on with Sigma lenses and Tiffen products while photographing the New York City skyline. Professionals will be on hand to lend their knowledge and expertise in capturing better images. In addition, raffle prizes, giveaways and contests for attendees will all take place during the event.



A Day at Preston Castle Where: Ione, CA When: August 18, 2019 Join Action Camera, Sigma and photographer, Tim Engle, at the historic Preston Castle to explore the grounds and get the perfect shot. Photographers may bring models, hair dressers, and make-up artists, however, there will be live models and lighting on hand. Sigma rep, Lew Held will be on hand to loan out Sigma lenses and provide his expertise.



An Introduction to Travel Photography with Sigma Where: Portland, OR When: August 24, 2019 Attendees are invited to Pro Photo Supply to attend a workshop and presentation on travel photography hosted by Sigma technical representative, Aaron Norberg. Following the presentation, attendees will take a photo walk through downtown Portland to take a tour of the city with fresh eyes and capture images along the way. Sigma lenses will be available on loan.



Full details for each of Sigma’s August workshops can be found on the Sigma event calendar.

About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the Sigma Dealer Workshop program engages photographers through a mix of classroom lectures, hands-on workshops, and real-world shoots. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, workshop topics cover popular photography genres such as astrophotography, landscape, portraiture and more. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to attend. Sigma Dealer Workshop schedules and logistics, including registration, cost, special promotions, and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of innovative imaging excellence. The 2019 introduction of the L-mount equipped Sigma fp, the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera, alongside three native L-mount lenses (the Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art, Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and the Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary) demonstrates Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With these new lenses, in addition to the 11 award-winning Sigma Art prime lenses soon to be released in native L-mount, even more shooters can now leverage Sigma’s renowned optical formula.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

