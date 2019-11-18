Sigma Celebrates Black Friday with Incredible Savings on Select Art Prime Lenses and the MC-11

Sigma Black Friday Deals Shoppers can save up to $250 on award-winning Sigma Art Lenses and $100 off its Mount Converter MC-11 for Sony camera systems until December 5th

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sigma Corporation of America , a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, is kicking off the holiday season with incredible savings on select Sigma Art Prime lenses and its Mount Converter MC-11. Now through December 5, 2019, customers can take advantage of special savings on the Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art , 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art , and 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art , as well as the MC-11 Mount Converter for pairing Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras with Canon EF-mount lenses.

Sigma Black Friday Promotion Details

Up to $250 Off High-Performance Sigma Art Prime Lenses:

35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art : (MSRP $899 USD; $649 with promotional savings) – Sigma’s best-selling Art lens, perfect for a high-quality, wide-angle perspective on landscapes, portraits, still-lifes, close-ups and casual snaps.

: (MSRP $899 USD; $649 with promotional savings) – Sigma’s best-selling Art lens, perfect for a high-quality, wide-angle perspective on landscapes, portraits, still-lifes, close-ups and casual snaps. 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art : (MSRP $949 USD; $829 with promotional savings) – A higher standard of excellence, re-engineered for high megapixel DSLRs.

: (MSRP $949 USD; $829 with promotional savings) – A higher standard of excellence, re-engineered for high megapixel DSLRs. 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art : (MSRP $1,119 USD; $999 with promotional savings) – Super-resolution sharpness, and beautiful bokeh blur come together to stir the artist’s soul.

$100 Off the MC-11, Sigma Quality, Sony Capability

Alongside its high-performance Art primes lenses, Sigma will be offering incredible savings on its Mount Converter MC-11 for Sony E-mount systems ($249 MSRP) with a $100 rebate. The MC-11 allows photographers to use SIGMA SA mount and SIGMA EF-mount interchangeable lenses with the Sony E-mount camera body.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the all new native L-mount Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 15 award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates SIGMA’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage SIGMA’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

