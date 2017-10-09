Sigma Designs Names New Z-Wave Certification Test House in China

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sigma Designs® (NASDAQ:SIGM), a leading provider of intelligent system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for Connected Smart TV platforms and Smart home IoT, today announces the Institute of Digital Guangdong (IDG) will serve as a new Z-Wave Certification Test House in China, to expand certification testing capabilities in Asia.

Z-Wave Certification ensures interoperability between Z-Wave products. All Z-Wave products must be certified before launch on the commercial market and once certified, will display Z-Wave interoperability logo badges. There are two components to Z-Wave certification. Technical certification is managed through Sigma Designs utilizing independent, third-party test houses and Market Certification is managed through the Z-Wave Alliance.

“We know the smart home market has great potential in China. We have chosen to work with IDG to better serve the growing Z-Wave market and give our customers who are creating smart home experiences in China a quicker path to certification and thus the commercial market,” said Raoul Wijgergangs, VP of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business Unit.

Sigma Designs currently has approximately 340 companies registered on the Z-Wave Plus Certification Portal, representing 35 different countries. At least 40 of those companies are from mainland China and five from Hong Kong.

“As a new certification facility, we are excited to promote the use of the Z-Wave technology in the market and are committed to facilitating the industrial deployment of the Z-Wave technology,” said Dr. Li Ying, Executive Vice President of IDG.

IDG will serve as the independent, third-party technical certification test house in China beginning Oct. 9. This expands the global presence of authorized test partners and gives developers the option of using BuLogics in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, Pepper-One in Zwickau Germany and now, IDG in Guangzhou China for technical certification.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGM) is a world leader in enabling smart home convergence. The company designs and builds the essential semiconductor technologies that serve as the foundation for the world’s leading Connected Smart TV platforms, and Internet of Things (IoT) for smart home devices. For more information about Sigma Designs, please visit www.sigmadesigns.com.

About Z-Wave

Z-Wave technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 2100 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance, and supported by more than 600 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.

Z-Wave® is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

About IDG

Institute of Digital Guangdong (IDG), the South China Branch of Institute of Digital China in Peking University (IDC/PKU), was founded in April 2009 as a provincial public service institution to provide experience and support for the vision of digital technology, industry and economy in China.

Under the guidance of IDC/PKU and the Economic and Information Commission of Guangdong Province, IDG is dedicated to Digital Guangdong and Digital China development by bridging government bodies, industrial sectors, academic communities and research institutions, with a focus on consultancy and research, application promotion, industrial development, talent training, and international cooperation.

Currently, IDG also serves as the Secretariat of the Guangdong RFID Standards Commission, responsible for the daily operation of the institution.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about consumer adoption, and the anticipated features and benefits of Sigma’s products and solutions with respect to Z-Wave and various Z-Wave offerings. Actual results may vary materially due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, consumer and customer acceptance of Z-Wave and Z-Wave new test house provider, Sigma’s ability to deploy and achieve market acceptance for Sigma’s products in its target markets, including the IoT market, the relative success of the new test house provider, the overall ability Z-Wave development kit, chipsets and modules to compete with other technologies or products in these markets as well as other risks that are detailed from time to time in Sigma’s SEC reports, including its report on Form 10-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sigma undertakes no obligation to publicly release or otherwise disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements that may be made as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.