Signal Launches Real-Time Data Onboarding and Identity Resolution

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 — Signal (www.signal.co), the leading provider of customer data onboarding and identity resolution, today announced the first digital marketing platform capable of performing data onboarding and onsite identity resolution in real time. The new capabilities, featured in AdExchanger, accomplish in minutes what other data onboarders require days or weeks to complete, enabling marketers to activate individually relevant marketing at critical moments in response to customer signals.

Free from the delays inherent in legacy batch onboarding, marketers can now carry on natural, two-way conversations that reflect each consumer’s interests, habits and history with the brand. Signal’s real-time capabilities also significantly reduce wasted ad spend — among other use cases, brands can quickly and easily suppress media to audience members who don’t qualify for a campaign or previously converted.

“Marketers need an identity solution that keeps pace with customers — or prospects — and meets them in the moment. The ability to understand customers across channels in real time, coupled with the ability to take action on that understanding, has meaningful business impact,” said Lisa Weinstein, CEO of Signal. “Speed is the key to relevance and to knowing who the customer is, as well as how to address each individual in the right place and at the right time.”

