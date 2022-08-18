SIGNAL RESTORATION CELEBRATES 50th ANNIVERSARY AT THE MICHIGAN SCIENCE CENTER IN DETROIT

Signal Repaired Site From Flood Damage in 2021

TROY, MI, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Signal Restoration Services, the leader in emergency response and property damage restoration in the United States and the Caribbean, held its 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit. Signal restored the beloved local landmark in 2021 when two sewer wastewater backup incidents forced the center to temporarily suspend its operations. Event attendees were invited to explore the Signal-sponsored exhibit called “POPnology” that blends Hollywood, pop culture and science.

“All of us at Signal are deeply honored to serve the restoration industry as one of the largest and most respected disaster restoration companies in the U.S.,” said Mark Davis, co-CEO, Signal. “We have deep roots in Detroit and want to thank the community and the Michigan Science Center for being part of the Signal family and for celebrating with us tonight as we reflect on our rich legacy and look forward to Signal’s next 50 years.”

Signal’s co-CEO Frank Torre added, “We are thrilled to celebrate 50 years of delivering relentless customer service to clients with an event at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit – our hometown and headquarters. What began as a small community restoration company 50 years ago has grown into a commercially focused restoration business that consistently and relentlessly responds whenever and wherever disaster strikes, and also supports the people and communities we serve in their most fragile times.”

Signal officials were joined at the event by employees, clients, prospects, and members of the Detroit business, philanthropic, and government communities. Special guests in attendance included Detroit Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Tammy Carnrike, and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, as well as Chris and Barb Ammann, previous owners of Signal Building Company, the predecessor to Signal Restoration Services.

“As experts in property damage restoration and believers in giving back to our communities, we knew we had to be at our best when our clients were experiencing their worst, a disaster,” said Chris and Barb Ammann. “That mindset has grown even stronger at Signal over the years. It is a joy to watch Signal turn 50 and grow into a national and international success with expanded service offerings. Here’s to relentless customer service in the next 50 years to come.”

Signal will continue its golden anniversary celebration with events in New York City and Miami this fall.

About Signal Restoration Services

Signal is a world-class property restoration general contractor, providing relentless customer service throughout North America and the Caribbean. The company services projects from our regional offices and Rapid Response locations from coast-to-coast. Signal specializes in fire, water, storm, mold, hurricane, earthquake, emergency, and reconstruction services, servicing clients in all industries, including healthcare, education, government, hospitality, multi-family, retail, and industrial. Signal’s mission is to provide relentless customer service to all our clients. We strive to immediately and consistently deliver exceptional results whenever and wherever disaster strikes.

For more information, please call us at 800.533.9898 or visit signalrestoration.com.

