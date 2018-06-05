SignalFx Streamlines Monitoring for Kubernetes Users with Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes

Support for Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes continues SignalFx’s commitment to providing real-time operational intelligence across cloud and container environments

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SignalFx, a leader in streaming operational intelligence for data-driven DevOps, today announced support for Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS). SignalFx’s support for Amazon EKS furthers the company’s commitment to empowering its customers with real-time visibility into any cloud and container environment.

As enterprises integrate DevOps practices to move faster and innovate more quickly, it becomes even more important to have visibility across the entire stack. SignalFx has been a leader in Kubernetes monitoring for several years and has natively supported Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Container Service (Amazon ECS) as part of our robust collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Supporting Amazon EKS specifically will combine our experience with both technologies, making it easier for Kubernetes users to monitor and manage their container environments and optimize their cloud resources and costs. SignalFx was a launch company for the AWS Serverless Application Repository in 2017 and provides extensive support for AWS Lambda. This means customers using both containers and functions on AWS can have an end to end real-time monitoring solution for their entire environment. Furthermore, the SignalFx AWS Cost Optimizer provides direct visibility into the cost and resource allocation of both reserved and on-demand Amazon EC2 instances.

“With more than 150 integrations for technologies and applications across the cloud landscape, SignalFx provides enterprises with the real-time visibility tools they need to innovate rapidly and be reliable in today’s hyper competitive market,” said Karthik Rau, co-founder and CEO of SignalFx. “Supporting Amazon EKS makes it even easier for companies to manage their applications’ performance in Kubernetes environments and maximize the benefits of adopting containers at scale.”

SignalFx is a leading solution for real-time monitoring across every layer of an application, including the infrastructure, microservices, containers and serverless functions. The SignalFx platform integrates a number of unique features designed to specifically handle dynamic Kubernetes environments including: the SignalFx Smart Agent which automatically discovers and monitors third-party applications running in every container on every node; built-in, out-of-the-box visualizations including an architecture view, node and pod dashboards, built-in container metrics; and dynamic detectors which recognize containers within seconds of creation and provide alerts instantly as trigger conditions are met.

Supporting Resources

Visit SignalFx: www.signalfx.com/

Follow SignalFx on Twitter: @signalfx

@signalfx Follow SignalFx on LinkedIn

LinkedIn Like SignalFx on Facebook

About SignalFx

SignalFx is the leader in real-time operational intelligence for data-driven DevOps. The platform discovers and collects metrics across every component in the cloud, replacing traditional point tools and providing real-time visibility into today’s dynamic environments. The massively scalable SignalFx architecture is optimized for container and microservices based architectures and provides powerful visualization, proactive alerting, and collaborative triage capabilities for organizations of all sizes. SignalFx is used by Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, apparel, industrials, telecommunications, media, and by web-scale players like Yelp, HubSpot, Shutterfly, Square, and Kayak. SignalFx is venture-funded by Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and General Catalyst.

Media Contacts:

Allison DeLeo

Racepoint Global for SignalFx

Phone: +1 (415) 694-6700

[email protected]