Prominent signals intelligence market players include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Mercury Systems, Inc., Harris Corporation, BAE Systems., Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation. and Saab AB.

New York, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global signals intelligence market size is predicted to expand at ~ 5 % CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 30 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 14 billion in the year 2022. The growth of this sector is estimated to be encouraged by the growing adoption of smartphones. In 2023, there will be about 5 billion smartphone users worldwide, which equates to approximately 84% of the world’s population owning a smartphone. Hence, with this, the market revenue is anticipated to grow.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request- 5134

Signal intelligence focuses on studying every radio signal in the globe. Therefore, in light of this, wireless data transmission routes over the internet also fall under the purview of signal intelligence. As a result, with the growing adoption of smartphones internet users are also surging. It was estimated that there were about 4 billion users of the internet globally as of April 2023, or approximately 63% of the world’s population. Hence, these two factors are projected to drive the market expansion.

Signals Intelligence Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America region to propel the highest share

The Cyber intelligence segment to garner the highest revenue

Market in Asia Pacific region to grow at a notable rate

Growing Launch of Satellite to Boost the Growth of Global Signals Intelligence Market

A combined total of close to 2,303 small satellites were launched globally in 2022, an increase of about 31 percent from the small satellites that were launched the previous year. Most of these satellites are garnering signal intelligence. Also, a large amount of these satellites is spy satellite. On the one hand, few are collecting signals in order to keep track of natural disasters whereas other satellites are keeping track of terror activities or spying on the movement carried out by rival countries. However, the size and weight of satellites are reduced in order to save costs. Hence, a large number of countries are emphasizing on generation of small satellites further boosting market revenue.

Signals Intelligence Market: Regional Overview

The global signals intelligence market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Investment in Military & Defense to Drive the Market Growth in North America

The market for signals intelligence in North America is to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. This rise in market in this region could be owing to growing investment in military & and defense. With about USD 876 billion earmarked for the military in 2022, the United States took the top spot among nations in terms of military spending. Hence, owing to this, the installment of signals intelligence is growing in North America. Moreover, growth in the manufacturing number of military aircraft is also estimated to influence the market expansion in this region in the coming years.

Rising Terrorist Drones Crossing Border to Influence the Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific signals intelligence market is set to grow at the highest share of 25% over the forecast period. This could be owing to the rising number of terrorist drones crossing borders. For instance, in India about 190 drones were seen entering India borders from Pakistan in starting 9 months of 2022. Hence, in order to keep track of these drones and other terrorist activities the need for signals intelligence in this region is rising. Also, countries in this region are adopting drones with signals intelligence to keep track of the drones or any other interference at the border.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @

https://www.researchnester.com/inquiries-before-buying- 5134

Signals Intelligence, Segmentation by Application

Cyber Intelligence

Ground-Based Intelligence

Naval Intelligence

Space Intelligence

Airborne Intelligence

The cyber intelligence segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue by the end of 2035. The major factor responsible for the growth of the segment is growing digitalization which is further leading to growth in cyber-attacks. Through 2021, the number of cyberattacks climbed by about 124% globally, and in 2022, more and more cyberattacks threatened both enterprises and individuals. Also, a large amount of government data do get hacked. Hence, to prevent this the adoption of cyber intelligence is on the surge.

Signals Intelligence, Segmentation by Type

Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

Communications Intelligence (COMINT)

The communications intelligence (COMINT) segment is set to capture a share of 60% over the forecast period. This could be dominated by a growing war on borders. For instance, New Delhi transferred about 49,000 troops to the LAC in 2021. Additionally, the Indian Air Force is still operationally stationed close to the border. All these troops require communication intelligence in order to communicate.

Request for Customization of this Report @

https://www.researchnester.com/customized-reports- 5134

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global signals intelligence market that are profiled by Research Nester are Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Mercury Systems, Inc., Harris Corporation, BAE Systems., Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation., Saab AB, and others.

Recent Development in the Market

In order to serve as the focal point for involvement in the Future Combat Air Systems (FCAS) programme, Saab AB opened the most recent FCAS Centre in the UK. In July 2019, the UK and Sweden agreed to cooperate on FCAS and signed a Memorandum of Understanding. Saab, in close cooperation with the Swedish Ministry of Defense, is the dominant force in Sweden’s FCAS industrial holdings.

Elbit Systems Ltd. declares that it has been awarded a USD 70 million contract to offer electronic warfare (EW) solutions to foreign clients. Elbit Systems will deliver electronic support, countermeasures, and command and control systems to ground-based electronic warfare and signals intelligence (SIGINT) units under the terms of the deal.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach to helping global industrial players, conglomerates, and executives for their future investments while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided the right guidance at the right time is available through strategic minds.

CONTACT: AJ Daniel Corporate Sales, USA Research Nester Email: info@researchnester.com USA Phone: +1 646 586 9123 Europe Phone: +44 203 608 5919