Signature Performance Partners with TriWest for VA’s Community Care Network in Region 4

June 19, 2020

OMAHA, Neb., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TriWest Healthcare Alliance recently announced it is beginning healthcare delivery under the new Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network (CCN) in the Region 4 territory, encompassing 13 western U.S. states. Signature Performance is providing Coordination of Benefits support services for TriWest under CCN.  

“Our team at Signature Performance is very excited for the opportunity to partner with TriWest on VA’s new CCN which provides healthcare to veterans. We are thrilled for the launch of this endeavor and the positive impact CCN will have on our Veterans,” said Allen Fredrickson, CEO/President and Sheila Waring, Chief Business Development Officer of Signature Performance. 

The Community Care Network (CCN), created by the MISSION Act of 2018, is a network of credentialed community healthcare providers that work with VA medical professionals. The purpose of CCN is to help ensure Veterans are provided the care they need when they are unable to receive that care at a VA medical facility. CCN is designed to strengthen partnerships with community care providers, ensure robust care coordination, and improve Veterans’ access to healthcare they have earned through their service. 

CCN Region 4 includes the western U.S. states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

About Signature Performance

Signature Performance is an industry leader in providing healthcare administrative services to providers and payers in the public and private sectors. Signature’s unique tools, technology, knowledge, and execution capabilities drive unprecedented financial performance, cost savings, customer satisfaction, and compliance improvements. At Signature Performance, we are committed to leaving a lasting impact on the communities we serve and reducing the cost of healthcare administrative services.  Contact our team today to learn more about our one-of-a-kind approach and how Signature Performance can help you reach your next goal.

Contact: Amy Hennings, Director of Organizational Experience 

Email: [email protected]

 

