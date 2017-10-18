Breaking News
Home / Top News / Significant Further Progress on Baita Plai Association Licence

Significant Further Progress on Baita Plai Association Licence

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

18 October 2017
Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or “the Company”)

Significant Further Progress on Baita Plai Association Licence

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with operations in Romania and Zimbabwe, is pleased to announce significant progress in connection with finalisation of the Baita Plai association licence, relating to the previously producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania. 

Further to the selection of its 80% subsidiary, African Consolidated Resources SRL (AFCR) as announced on 30 August 2017, AFCR has been advised by letter that a board meeting of Baita SA was concluded on 16 October requesting its shareholder – the Ministry of Economy – to approve the association on the licence for the exploitation and processing of the polymetallic ore from the Baita Bihor SA exploitation perimeter, which contains the Vast Resources 80% owned Subsidiary AFCR Polymetallic Mining assets in Baita Plai, in compliance with all the current legal provisions. 

The letter continues by saying that the legal term for the shareholder’s approval is 30 days but may be shorter; that on receipt of such approval AFCR and Baita SA shall lodge a “joint application” to Romania’s National Agency for Mineral Resources (“ANRM”); and that upon the receipt of the preliminary agreement from ANRM “the association agreement will be signed in accordance with the agreed draft contract”.

Baita SA also added in its letter, “We assure you that Baita SA will give all the necessary support to complete the association operation under the 999/1999 Exploitation Concession License of the polymetallic ore.”

A further announcement will be made in due course.

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastresourcesplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Roy Pitchford (Chief Executive Officer) 		www.vastresourcesplc.com
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

 

Beaumont Cornish – Financial & Nominated Adviser 
Roland Cornish 
James Biddle

 

www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 020 7628 3396
   
Brandon Hill Capital Ltd – Joint Broker
Jonathan Evans

 

www.brandonhillcapital.com
+44 (0) 20 3463 5016
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd – Joint Broker 
Martin Lampshire and Fungai Ndoro 		www.pcorpfin.com
 +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

 

St Brides Partners Ltd
Susie Geliher
Charlotte Page 		www.stbridespartners.co.uk 
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.