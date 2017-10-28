Breaking News
Home / Top News / Significant progress made in marine protection

Significant progress made in marine protection

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Victoria, Oct. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Wildlife Fund Canada congratulates the government on making significant increases in the amount of the country’s marine territory protected. Marine protected areas (MPAs) where wildlife and ecosystems can recover from human impacts are vital to reverse biodiversity loss.

 David Miller, president and CEO of WWF-Canada, says:

“We’re pleased that so much has been accomplished by the federal government to increase marine protection in Canada during the past two years. We’ve seen investment and collaboration, and we hope that this momentum continues to 2020. A robust network of MPAs in every ocean in Canada is the best way to safeguard the health of our oceans.”

 Why marine protections are important

  • WWF’s new Living Planet Report Canada shows that populations of Atlantic marine fish – species such as cod, mackerel and tuna, as well as sharks, skates and rays – have declined by 38 per cent on average between 1970 and 2014.
  • Science shows that marine protected areas that are strongly protected – “no-take” for commercial fisheries and a ban on activities such as oil and gas exploitation – are the most effective at helping species recover.

WWF-Canada is working to:

  • Promote the minimum standards for marine protected areas, both future and existing;
  • Refine criteria on “marine refuges” to align with international guidance.
  • Develop a connected network of MPAs to maximize benefits to marine wildlife and ecosystems.
  • Protect critical areas of the Arctic Ocean in the face of a rapidly changing climate.

What does “protected” mean?

  • Marine protected areas can be created by federal, provincial and territorial governments using a variety of legislation including the Oceans Act, Canada Wildlife Act and the National Marine Conservation Act.
  • MPAs in Canada have widely differing rules and regulations. Even when an area is said to be protected, it may not be sufficiently protected to help wildlife recover from human impacts. For example, oil and gas exploration and exploitation is banned in the Oceans Act MPA St. Anns Bank. Nearby, in the proposed Laurentian Channel MPA, oil and gas exploitation will be allowed in 80 per cent of the protected area if it goes through as planned. · “Marine refuges” are a new term previously referred to as Other Effective Conservation Measures. These are fishery closures put in place under the Fisheries Act to protect marine ecosystems and species, and can be created much faster than marine protected areas. Marine refuges may only protect a single species and many do not restrict harmful activities such as mineral or oil and gas extraction.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca.

 

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7724eff-0892-42dd-957d-1169706361a1

CONTACT: Catharine Tunnacliffe, communications specialist
World Wildlife Fund Canada
+1 647 624-5279
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.