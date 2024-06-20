Solidion’s cost effective technology removes the need to import graphite into North America and the EV industry is taking notice

DAYTON, Ohio, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solidion Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, achieved a “significant technical milestone” related to its commercialization of graphite anode to be used in Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries.

Independent tests conducted for potential EV partners indicate the company’s proprietary graphite anode technology would have amongst the highest specific capacity of any competing graphite based anode currently available, synthetic or natural. This was achieved at a cost equal to what battery manufacturers would expect to pay per metric ton for similar products outside the United States. In addition, the company expects a significant portion of the graphite composition will come from renewable sources such as biomass. Solidion is well positioned to take advantage of the local manufacturing requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion’s core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Recognized as a global IP leader in both the high-capacity anode and the high-energy solid-state battery, Solidion is uniquely positioned to offer two lines of battery products: (i) advanced anode materials (ready for production expansion); and (ii) three classes of solid-state batteries, including Silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells (Gen 1), anodeless lithium metal cells (Gen 2), and lithium-sulfur cells (Gen 3), all featuring an advanced polymer- or polymer/inorganic composite-based solid electrolyte that is process-friendly. Solidion’s solid-state batteries can be manufactured at scale using current lithium-ion cell production facilities; this feature enables the fastest time-to-market of safe solid-state batteries. Solidion batteries are designed to deliver significantly extended EV range, improved battery safety, lower cost per KWh, fastest time-to-market, and next-gen cathodes (potential to replace expensive nickel and cobalt with sulfur (S) and other more abundant elements).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (Nasdaq: STI) (the “Company,” “Solidion,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “forecasts” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include (i) the lack of a third party valuation in determining to pursue the business combination, (ii) the effect of the announcement or closing of the business combination on Solidion’s business relationships, operating results and business generally, (iii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Solidion and potential difficulties in Solidion employee retention as a result of the transaction, (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Honeycomb Battery Company or against Nubia Brand International Corp. (“Nubia”) related to the transaction, (v) the ability to maintain the listing of Solidion’s securities on a national securities exchange, (vi) volatility of the price of Solidion’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Solidion operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Solidion’s business and changes in the combined capital structure, (vii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities, and (viii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive EV battery industry, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including Nubia’s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC November 8, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.