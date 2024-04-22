A Honduran illegal immigrant, charged with a child sex crime was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — months after he was released from jail in Connecticut despite ICE’s pleas to take custody of him.

The unnamed 26-year-old Honduran national had initially been released into the U.S. in 2013 after being arrested by Border Patrol. He was given a notice to appear and released into the U.S. to family members.

In September 2023, police in New Britain, Connecticut,

[Read Full story at source]