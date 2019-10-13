Significant work to do, but Brexit deal still possible: UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet on Sunday a last-minute Brexit deal was still possible but there was significant work to be done to reach one, as intensive talks with the European Union entered their most critical stage.
