Initial Launch Includes Pre-Scrunched Socks and Leg Sleeves, Streamer Towels, and Co-Branded U.S. Army Bowl Performance Shirts Providing Athletes with Superior Comfort and Mobility

Future Planned Product Expansions to Include Mouthguards, Backpacks, Sweatshirts, Hats, and More for Additional Athletic Support

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, today announced the launch of its own branded line of apparel products, catering to the needs of athletes at every level.

The new line of apparel includes:

Pre-Scrunched Socks – Innovative moisture-wicking fabric for cool and dry feet, available in white, black, and gray with two sizing options.

Pre-Scrunched Leg Sleeves – Cotton/nylon blend for protection against turf burns and abrasions, ensuring cool, dry, and compressed calves; available in white, black, and gray with two sizing options.

Streamer Towel – Microfiber technology for dry hands and clean gear, featuring a hook and loop closure and distinctive waffle fabric; available in white, black, red, and navy blue, 23 inches long.

Signing Day Sports / U.S. Army Bowl Performance Shirt – High-quality fabric for optimal performance, available in gray with six sizing options.

Signing Day Sports / U.S. Army Bowl Performance Cut-Off Shirt – High-quality fabric cut-off shirt for enhanced mobility and comfort, available in black with six sizing options.

Daniel D. Nelson, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Signing Day Sports, stated, “Given the importance of brand recognition and the relationships we have built in our industry, we are excited to introduce our new line of high-quality apparel products, designed to meet the diverse requirements of athletes across all sports levels. Our team has invested considerable effort into designing these branded products, ensuring they encompass unique features that cater specifically to athletes’ demands for superior performance, unparalleled comfort, and distinctive style. Moreover, our product lineup, which will be available both on our online site as well as at all Signing Day Sports events, is expected to expand in the near future to include a variety of additional items including mouthguards, backpacks, sweatshirts, hats, arm sleeves, shaker bottles, and quarter socks. Each product has been designed with the athlete in mind, aiming to enhance their sporting experience and performance.”

“Additionally, as part of Signing Day Sports’ collaboration with the U.S. Army Bowl, we will be offering a new line of co-branded apparel, featuring U.S. Army Bowl performance shirts and cut-off shirts. This innovative collection is crafted from high-quality material, renowned for its ability to enhance athletic performance by offering superior comfort and mobility. The introduction of these specially designed shirts represents not only our commitment to providing athletes with top-tier sportswear but also signifies the deepening relationship between our brand and the U.S. Army Bowl. This collaboration highlights our mutual commitment to excellence and our belief in the importance of equipping athletes across all levels of sports with the best possible gear to help them reach their highest potential.” concluded Mr. Nelson.

For more information or to purchase products, please go to https://signingdaysports.com/ .

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports’ mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports’ app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports’ recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development). For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://ir.signingdaysports.com/overview/default.aspx .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to market its apparel line to athletes effectively, the Company’s ability to obtain additional funding to develop additional services and offerings, including planned retail offerings such as other branded apparel, market acceptance of the Company’s current services and planned offerings, competition from existing online and retail offerings or new offerings that may emerge, impacts from strategic changes to our business on our net sales, revenues, income from continuing operations, or other results of operations, the Company’s ability to attract new users and customers, increase the rate of subscription renewals, and slow the rate of user attrition, the Company’s ability and third parties’ abilities to protect intellectual property rights, the Company’s ability to adequately support future growth, the Company’s ability to comply with user data privacy laws and other current or anticipated legal requirements, and the Company’s ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage its business effectively. These risks and uncertainties are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

[email protected]