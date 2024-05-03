SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, today advises that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, included in the Company’s Annual Form on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2024, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern emphasis of matter paragraph. Release of this information is required by Sections 401(h) and 610(b) of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide, which require separate public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company’s filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports’ mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports’ app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports’ recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development). For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://ir.signingdaysports.com/overview/default.aspx .

