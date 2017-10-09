Signing of an Energy Savings Agreement with the Ministry of Energy

On 9 October 2017, Lithuania’s natural gas transmission system operator, AB Amber Grid, (hereinafter – the Company), company code 303090867, registered office address Savanorių pr. 28, Vilnius, in implementation of the applicable provisions of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Energy Efficiency concluded with the Ministry of Energy an agreement on energy savings, according to which the Company will seek by 31 December 2020 to save 122.54 GWh of energy at its end consumers.

The savings effect will be sought in cooperation with major energy consumers.

The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

Mindaugas Linkaitis

Press Officer

tel. +370 699 61246

fax +370 5 236 0850

e-mail: [email protected]