SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire –Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: “SIGYD”, “SIGY”), a development-stage medical technology company, disclosed today that a 1-for-40 reverse split of its common stock was implemented on January 31, 2024. As a result of the split, the Company’s common stock will trade under the ticker symbol “SIGYD” for 20 business days and subsequently revert to trading under its historic symbol “SIGY” on February 29, 2024.
