SIKA EXPANDS IN PAKISTAN WITH NEW PRODUCTION FACILITY

With the commissioning of a new factory for mortar products and concrete admixtures, Sika has expanded its manufacturing capacity in Pakistan and is responding to the country’s construction boom. Demand in the infrastructure and residential construction segments in particular is enormous. With its rapidly growing population of over 200 million, Pakistan is one of the world’s most populous countries.

The new factory for concrete admixtures and mortars is located in Pakistan’s second biggest city – Lahore, in the north of the country and one of the world’s largest metropolitan regions. With the new investments and the simultaneous relocation of an existing mortar manufacturing facility from Lahore to Karachi in the south of the country, Sika is creating the basis for future growth in a booming market. It is estimated that the construction industry in Pakistan will grow on average by 12% a year between now and 2020.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: “Our expansion of local production capacities is in response to existing bottlenecks. The new facility in the north and the expansion of our location in the south will enable us to continue to grow significantly faster than the construction market in Pakistan, and hence to strengthen our competitive position thanks to local production. Our focus in Pakistan is on the Concrete, Refurbishment and Flooring target markets, in which we want to continue driving forward our business activities.”

