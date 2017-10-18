Breaking News
Home / Top News / SIKA EXPANDS IN PAKISTAN WITH NEW PRODUCTION FACILITY

SIKA EXPANDS IN PAKISTAN WITH NEW PRODUCTION FACILITY

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 15 mins ago

With the commissioning of a new factory for mortar products and concrete admixtures, Sika has expanded its manufacturing capacity in Pakistan and is responding to the country’s construction boom. Demand in the infrastructure and residential construction segments in particular is enormous. With its rapidly growing population of over 200 million, Pakistan is one of the world’s most populous countries.

The new factory for concrete admixtures and mortars is located in Pakistan’s second biggest city – Lahore, in the north of the country and one of the world’s largest metropolitan regions. With the new investments and the simultaneous relocation of an existing mortar manufacturing facility from Lahore to Karachi in the south of the country, Sika is creating the basis for future growth in a booming market. It is estimated that the construction industry in Pakistan will grow on average by 12% a year between now and 2020.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: “Our expansion of local production capacities is in response to existing bottlenecks. The new facility in the north and the expansion of our location in the south will enable us to continue to grow significantly faster than the construction market in Pakistan, and hence to strengthen our competitive position thanks to local production. Our focus in Pakistan is on the Concrete, Refurbishment and Flooring target markets, in which we want to continue driving forward our business activities.”

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
[email protected]

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 99 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190 factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75 billion in 2016.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81e39095-a8a9-4bf3-92c5-030b3992bd03

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.