Global Market Study on Silica Gel: Rising Application in Desiccants Boding Well for Market Growth

New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global market of Silica Gel has reported a revenue of US$ 624.2 million in 2022 and The global Silica Gel Market is estimated to reach a revenue of US$ 889.0 Million in 2033, expanding at approximately 3.6% CAGR over the 2023 to 2033 forecast period. Silica gel is a type of granular and porous form of silica that is widely used as a desiccant to control humidity and moisture in various industries.

The increasing demand for silica gel in the pharmaceutical industry, coupled with its use in the food and beverage industry for preserving the shelf life of products, is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for silica gel in the electronics industry, as it helps in preventing moisture damage to electronic devices, is expected to boost the market growth.

The Silica Gel Market is highly competitive with several players striving to gain maximum market share in an increasingly globalized industry.

In recent years, the Silica Gel Market has seen increasing demand from various sectors worldwide. With growing technological advancements and improved production methods, Silica Gel is being used in more and more industries due to its superior absorption properties. This has resulted in greater market growth for Silica Gel suppliers across the globe.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for silica gel in the pharmaceutical industry

Silica gel is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry as a desiccant to control humidity and moisture. It helps in preserving the shelf life of drugs and medicines by preventing moisture damage. The growing demand for silica gel in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the market growth.

Increasing use of silica gel in the food and beverage industry

Silica gel is used in the food and beverage industry for preserving the shelf life of products. It helps in controlling humidity and moisture, preventing spoilage and degradation of food products. The increasing use of silica gel in the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the market growth.

Growing demand for silica gel in the electronics industry

Silica gel is used in the electronics industry to prevent moisture damage to electronic devices. It helps in controlling humidity and moisture, preventing corrosion and other forms of damage to electronic components. The growing demand for silica gel in the electronics industry is expected to drive the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Environmental concerns

Silica gel is not biodegradable and can have a negative impact on the environment. The disposal of silica gel can be a challenge, and its use in certain applications may face regulatory hurdles. These environmental concerns may restrain the growth of the silica gel market.

Competition from other desiccant materials

Silica gel faces competition from other desiccant materials, such as activated carbon, zeolite, and others. These materials offer similar properties and may be preferred in certain applications, which may restrain the growth of the silica gel market.

Competitive Landscape

For instance,

In Sept 2021, Merck KGaA has opened a new production facility in Gernsheim to strengthen its Xirona® and Colorstream® Silica-based product line which is used in numerous applications for the paints and coating industry.

In May 2021, W.R. Grace & Co. announced that the company has completed the expansion of its fourth extension of the plant since its construction. Owing to the increasing demand for Grace’s specialized silica solutions across the world this expansion will help the company to support sustained global customer demand.

Key Players-

W.R. Grace & Co.

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Merck KGaA

Clariant AG

BASF SE

AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

OSAKA SODA CO., LTD.

SiliCycle Inc

Multisorb Technologies

Hengye, Inc.

Dessicare, Inc.

PQ Corporation

Fuji Silysia Chemical ltd.

Qingdao Makall Group Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The global silica gel market can be segmented based on type, application, and region.

By Type:

Indicating silica gel

Non-indicating silica gel

By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the silica gel market during the forecast period. The region is home to several emerging economies, such as China and India, which are witnessing significant growth in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and electronics industries. The growing demand for silica gel in these industries, coupled with the increasing disposable income of consumers, is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

