BOSTON, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton is investigating Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Silicon Laboratories, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/slab.

What is this all about?

On January 30, 2024 Silicon Laboratories announced that the Company was delaying its scheduled earnings call for Q4 2023 by one week due to a material weakness in internal controls related to inventory controls.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. stock dropped more than 5% in early intraday trading on January 30, 2024.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Silicon Laboratories, Inc. common stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you’ve lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at [email protected] , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

