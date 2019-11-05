Silicon Legal Strategy Welcomes Former Goodwin Proctor Associate Nicole Tate-Naghi

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silicon Legal Strategy today announced that Nicole Tate-Naghi has joined the firm as a managing associate in its Los Angeles office. 

Prior to joining SLS, Nicole was an associate in Goodwin Procter LLP’s Technology and Life Sciences group in both its Redwood City and Los Angeles offices, where she advised technology and life sciences companies and venture capital investors in connection with entity formations, venture capital financings, M&A transactions, and corporate governance matters.  Nicole also advised digital currency and blockchain companies in token sales and other matters.

Nicole received her J.D. degree from University of Chicago Law School and her undergraduate degree in Religious Studies from Pomona College.

“Silicon Legal has it all – a thriving technology startup and investor client base, a dedication to excellence in legal work product and client service, a team of professionals focused on building each other up through mentoring and community, and a real-world entrepreneurial spirit, said Tate-Naghi.  “I am thrilled to be joining the team and contributing to Silicon Legal’s growth in Los Angeles.”

“We are excited to be growing our Los Angeles office with such a talented hire,” said Gaurav Mathur, head of Silicon Legal’s LA office.  “Nicole has a well-rounded approach that will be invaluable when guiding clients through both day-to-day corporate transactions as well as the more complex issues faced by later-stage companies.”

About Silicon Legal Strategy

Silicon Legal Strategy is the premier boutique law firm providing targeted, bottom-line-oriented advice to technology startups, innovative entrepreneurs and seasoned investors. Trained at the top firms in Silicon Valley, our attorneys and staff are incredibly passionate about technology and have extensive experience representing early stage companies and investors. We are a known quantity in Silicon Valley, and work with or sit across the table from every major law firm in the area. Perhaps most importantly, we ourselves are entrepreneurs. We truly understand the challenges of a startup — like building and motivating a team, creating repeatable processes to ensure continued customer satisfaction at scale and dealing with infrastructure issues. We don’t merely observe these challenges as lawyers on the sidelines — we face them every day — and as a result, are able to deliver more relevant, bottom-line-oriented advice. Put simply, we actually “get” what entrepreneurs are going through.

