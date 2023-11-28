Leading silicon on insulator (SOI) market players include Global Foundaries Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics, Soitec, and Caporus Technologies

New York, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global silicon on insulator (SOI) market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over ~14.6% from 2024 to 2036. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 10 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of ~USD 3 billion in the year 2023.The rise in the number of people getting interested in video games is the major factor that is driving the market growth. Globally, there are approximately 3 billion active video game players. There are predicted to be 3.32 billion players worldwide by 2024. Over 3,000 esports players live in the United States.

Video game levels are increasing, owing to a heavy inflow of investment. FDI reflects the dynamics of a rapidly expanding market. Between 2019 and 2021, global gaming spending increased by 34% to USD 192.7 billion. During the pandemic, so many existing and new gamers spent money on games, consoles, and other equipment that the sales for video game equipment grew by 26% between 2019 and 2021.

Growing Production of Semiconductor Chips is to Boost the Growth of Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market

In the making of semiconductor chips, engineers use materials such as crystal silicon and silicon oxide to accelerate the fabrication of microprocessors and integrated circuits. It is widely used in the semiconductor industry since it generates higher-performing, lower-power (dynamic) devices than standard bulk silicon approaches. SOI is used as a sandwich od thin insulating layer, such as silicon oxide, between a thin layer of silicon and a silicon substrate. SOI devices can be up to 15% faster and consume 20% less power than current bulk complementary metal-oxide semiconductor CMOS-based processors. Furthermore, the rising demand for smart devices in both consumer electronic, industrial machine and healthcare industries is expected to drive the demand for high processor chips and consequently silicon on insulators.

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Demand for Smartphones and Other Consumer Electronics is to Boost the Growth of the Market in the Asia Pacific Region

The expansion of IT firms in countries such as China, Japan, and India increased demand for tech products such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops in Asia-Pacific. Following festive demand, India became Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing smartphone customer in the three months ended 30 September 2023, according to a report by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). Moreover, there were around 23 million smartphone handsets delivered in the reporting quarter, accounting for approximately 32% of total mobile phone sales of around 73 million units in the September quarter of 2014, representing a 9% increase year on year and an improvement of 15% from the previous quarter.

Growing Investment in the Semiconductor Industry to Elevate Market Growth in North America

In light of the chip scarcity, the tech industry and lawmakers are attempting to restore the United States’ declining significance in the microprocessor industry. President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law in August, providing US semiconductor firms with nearly USD 53 billion across five years to speed up processor manufacturing. In addition to this, Intel, a US-based semiconductor chip producer, is slated to invest USD 20 billion in two chip manufacturing units, or fabs, near Columbus, Ohio, in January. The proposed “megafab” facility could ultimately host eight Intel fabs for a total of USD 100 billion. Furthermore, the growing demand for electric vehicles is also expected to drive the demand for silicon on insulators . Automakers in North America are betting billions of dollars on EV investments in the coming quarters. Over 90 new EV vehicles are scheduled to join the lineup of vehicles in the United States by 2026.

Silicon on Insulator (SOI), Segmentation by Wafer Size

200 mm

300 mm

On the basis of wafer size, the 300 mm segment in silicon on insulator (SOI) market is expected to be responsible for the greater share of the market. The growth of the segment is majorly attributed to the higher gain of profits by the use of 300 mm. The older nodes are now commonly employed on 200-mm silicon wafers. According to SEMI, capital equipment for semiconductor production increased 56 percent year on year through April 2021. According to SEMI’s 3 June 2021 World Fab Forecast, 10 new 300-mm fabs began operations in 2021, with 14 more following in 2022. To save money, the semiconductor sector switched to 300-mm wafers in 2000. According to the chip manufacturing equipment industry group SEMI, the total amount of 200-mm fabs will expand from 212 in 2020 to 222 in 2022, roughly half the increase projected for more profitable 300-mm fabs.

Silicon on Insulator (SOI), Segmentation by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Datacom & Telecom

Industrial

Photonics

Silicon on Insulator (SOI), Segmentation by Wafer Type

RF-SOI

FD-SOI

PD-SOI

The FD-SOI segment in silicon on insulator (SOI) market is expected to largest revenue share by the end of 2035. The rising production of chips for automobiles, as FD-SOI is used in the transistors that are employed in modern vehicles, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the segment. According to the IDC, the auto industry accounts for 9% of chip demand by revenue, at USD 40 billion. This figure is expected to rise by around 10% per year until 2025.

Silicon on Insulator (SOI), Segmentation by Technology

BESOI

SiMOX

Smart Cut

Silicon on Insulator (SOI), Segmentation by Product

MEMS Devices

RF FEM Products

Optical Communication

Image Sensing

A few of the well-known industry leaders in silicon on insulator (SOI) market that are profiled by Research Nester are Global Foundaries Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics, Soitec, and Caporus Technologies

Recent Developments in the Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market

GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC), one of the world’s top three silicon wafer manufacturers, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the world’s leading specialty foundry, announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the establishment of a long-term supply agreement for 300mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers.

STMicroelectronics has announced the release of a revolutionary human-presence and -motion detector to improve security systems, home automation equipment, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices that traditionally employ passive infrared (PIR) sensing. The STHS34PF80 sensor incorporates thermal transistors that can detect stationary objects, as opposed to traditional PIR detectors, which require the observed object to move in order for the sensor to give a measurable reaction.

