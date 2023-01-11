John Mathew Sobrato, Meriwest Credit Union, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and others at the 23rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Stop The Violence event Saturday, Jan. 14, in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Stop The Violence Event is a student-led event to build youth power. The event features Youth Leadership Training, VIP Reception, a fashion show, and a talent show. The event will kick off a student-led Bay Area Violence Prevention Campaign. Donations raised from the campaign will support student-led activities in Silicon Valley. The event will be hosted at the Mayfair Community Center (2039 Kammerer Ave., San Jose) from 2-8:30 p.m.

The success of the violence prevention activities relies on the partnership with companies and organizations that stand for racial and gender equity, diversity inclusion, mental wellness and support for communities with racial and economic disparities. Youth are featured as presenters, and speakers include: Chaunice Powell – VIP Reception Keynote Speaker: Santa Clara County Office Of Education, City of San Jose Mayor-Elect: Matt Mahan, Peter Ortiz – San Jose City Council Member – District 5, and Omar Torres – San Jose City Council Member – District 3. Confirmed Guests include: Sobrato Family Foundation, Meriwest Credit Union, Painters Union Local 507, and Sereno Realtors. The event amplifies voices of service for all, which is a direct reflection of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.

According to Ashby, ED, of PARTI, “Through the collective efforts of youth, many young people from the communities that are underserved will experience the growth that comes from participating virtually, or in person, in an event created by youth for youth, that will challenge them and give them the skills to make positive choices in their lives.” Donations to support the youth participating in this event and the campaign can be made on the PARTI Program website: www.partiprogram.com.

About PARTI

PARTI Program is a nonprofit that supports students in communities with disparities. Their leadership programs focus on racial equity, safety, culture, wellness, gender equality, and so much more. For example, they help students dealing with a conflict in their lives, such as bullying or an unhealthy relationship, create an action plan to move forward.

Our goal is to create a seamless network of services that address academic needs, positive social connection to peers and caring adults, concern for personal and physical health, removal of barriers to employment, character development, service to the community, and inclusion in higher education/vocation institutions.

