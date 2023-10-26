Join us for this live event and fundraiser for UP Academy

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UP Academy, the revolutionary Bay Area based micro-school with personalized learning, inclusive classrooms, and a commitment to empowering students of all abilities invites you to an enlightening panel discussion with some of Silicon Valley’s most influential innovators and education pioneers.

“Silicon Valley Visionaries: Nurturing Future Innovators” will be held on Tuesday, November 14th from 6-8:30pm at Devil’s Canyon Brewery in San Carlos. Join us for an insightful dialogue on progressive education and raising tomorrow’s leaders, while raising critical funds for UP Academy’s project based learning programs and Bay Area school.

The distinguished panelists include Philip Kaplan, CEO of DistroKid; Esther Wojcicki, renowned journalism teacher and “The Godmother of Silicon Valley”; Betsy Corcoran, Co-founder of EdSurge; and Chris Caren, CEO Turnitin.

These innovative thought leaders will share their personal experiences and insights on education, discussing the approaches they have chosen for their own children and students in this time of rapid change. Topics will include project-based learning, STEM education, entrepreneurship programs, and integrating technology in the classroom.

“In the heart of Silicon Valley, we are continuously exploring new ways to foster creativity, critical thinking, and adaptability in our students,” said Tanya Sheckley, the visionary force behind UP Academy. “We are thrilled to host this discussion on nurturing future innovators and leaders with some of the valley’s most forward-thinking visionaries.”

“UP Academy is pioneering the kind of forward-thinking, student-centered education that is greatly needed to prepare the next generation of innovators and leaders,” said Philip Kaplan, CEO of DistroKid. “I’m thrilled to participate in this event and support their mission to empower students with the curiosity, empathy, and adaptability required for success in our rapidly changing world.”

The evening will kick off at 6pm with time for guests to mingle and network, with closing remarks wrapping up at 8:30pm. The opening event is a student panel where we will hear from students from around the bay area about their experiences, thoughts, and how school prepares, or fails to prepare them, to be brave leaders.

Whether you are a parent, educator, or simply interested in the future of education, this inspiring event is not to be missed. Tickets are $95 each for non-educators, 20% off for teachers, and media who are planning to cover this event are invited to attend for free. Seating is limited. Register today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/739535730277?aff=oddtdtcreator

For media inquiries or event details, or if you are interested in a tour of the school, contact our office at (650) 513-6871, and ask for Tanya Sheckley.