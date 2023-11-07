Industry veteran Greg DiTullio is appointed as CEO; releases next-generation recruiting solution, Rival Recruit, the first Talent Acquisition suite with native AI-driven insights and candidate engagement

Chicago, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SilkRoad Technology today announced its rebrand as Rival to reflect the company’s focus on delivering an intelligent Talent Acquisition suite that empowers customers to navigate change with confidence and agility. Greg DiTullio, an industry veteran with deep experience in building and leading innovative technology companies in the Talent Acquisition market, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. The company also released the next generation of its recruiting solution, Rival Recruit . Recruit is the first complete Talent Acquisition suite with more than 700M pre-loaded passive candidates powered by AI-driven insights and candidate engagement.

“Keeping up with the pace of change has never been harder or more important. Nor has maintaining business operations and continuity for employees amidst change to ensure engagement, productivity, and retention. Organizations need stable agility,” said DiTullio. “We chose ‘Rival’ because it uniquely captures the innovation and expertise we bring to the market. Rival delivers on technology’s promise to propel companies forward, even in the face of disruption.”

The company leverages its 20+ years of industry leadership and technical innovation to address the connected pain points of recruiting, onboarding, learning, and performance. Rival delivers maximum business impact by enabling HR teams to rapidly execute talent strategies with precision and efficiency across the entire HR tech stack. Powered by AI, automation, integrations, and analytics, the Rival product suite delivers flexible solutions that are designed to adapt and scale up or down as needs change. The suite can operate as a standalone solution or can be leveraged alongside an existing HR tech stack to increase scalability and agility.

“Human resources, and more specifically, talent acquisition teams are being pressured to do more with less in today’s macroeconomic environment. Rival is uniquely positioned to enable organizations operating in today’s ever-changing landscape to improve their competitive edge,” said HighBar Partners Managing Partner John Kim.

About Rival

Rival, formerly SilkRoad Technology, is the intelligent Talent Acquisition engine powering stable agility for Human Resources teams. The company’s suite of recruiting, onboarding, learning, and performance products is architected for agility, optimized with automation, and designed to scale and adapt to evolving needs. As an end-to-end solution or with a single product plugged into an existing stack, the flexibility of Rival enables change agility while maintaining business stability. With Rival, teams proactively drive talent strategies with precision and speed for maximum impact. From mid-market to Fortune 100 companies, Rival is the ideal partner in stable agility.

