Silmäasema Oyj: CORRECTION to the Note 2.2 “Net sales and other operating income” of Silmäasema’s Interim Report January-September 2017

CORRECTION to the Note 2.2 “Net sales and other operating income” of Silmäasema’s Interim Report January-September 2017
Silmäasema Oyj Stock Exchange Release 10 November 2017 at 17:55 EET
Silmäasema published Interim Report January-September 2017 on 10 November 2017 at 8.00 EET. In Note 2.2 “Net sales and other operating income” the table “The group derives the following types of revenue” has been corrected. The correction concerns rows “Sale of goods” and “Royalty income” and columns 7-9/2017, 7-9/2016, 1-9/2017 and 1-9/2016 as follows:
Original table:
|The group derives the following types of revenue
|EUR thousand
|7-9/2017
|7-9/2016
|1-9/2017
|1-9/2016
|1-12/2016
|Sale of goods
|17,888
|15,826
|53,016
|43,587
|56,225
|Sale of services
|9,719
|7,924
|35,180
|31,322
|43,923
|Royalty income
|-1,222
|-1,450
|-723
|-924
|1,197
|Total
|26,385
|22,300
|87,472
|73,986
|101,345
Corrected table:
|The group derives the following types of revenue
|EUR thousand
|7-9/2017
|7-9/2016
|1-9/2017
|1-9/2016
|1-12/2016
|Sale of goods
|16,441
|13,979
|51,569
|41,740
|56,225
|Sale of services
|9,719
|7,924
|35,180
|31,322
|43,923
|Royalty income
|225
|397
|723
|924
|1 197
|Total
|26,385
|22,300
|87,472
|73,986
|101,345
In addition, in the English Interim Report in Note 2.2 “Net sales and other operating income” the table “Other operating income” has been named.
Original table:
|EUR thousand
|7-9/2017
|7-9/2016
|1-9/2017
|1-9/2016
|1-12/2016
|Insurance
|0
|36
|36
|Changes in contingent considerations
|0
|230
|Other rental income
|6
|3
|48
|5
|5
|Total
|6
|3
|278
|40
|41
Corrected table:
|Other operating income
|EUR thousand
|7-9/2017
|7-9/2016
|1-9/2017
|1-9/2016
|1-12/2016
|Insurance
|0
|36
|36
|Changes in contingent considerations
|0
|230
|Other rental income
|6
|3
|48
|5
|5
|Total
|6
|3
|278
|40
|41
No corresponding change was required for the Finnish Interim Report.
The corrected Interim Report is attached to this release.
Additional information
CEO Pasi Kohmo, tel. +358 50 331 7015, [email protected]
CFO Anu Kankkunen, tel. +358 50 669 69, [email protected]
SILMÄASEMA OYJ
Pasi Kohmo
CEO
Anu Kankkunen
CFO
Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain with 28.4 per cent market share. The Silmäasema chain has 148 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs close to 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. In 2016, the Silmäasema chain conducted around 210,000 optician’s eye examinations, 190,000 ophthalmologist’s appointments and over 15,000 cataract and refractive surgeries. Silmäasema’s Group net sales were 101.3 million euros in 2016 and adjusted EBITDA was 12.0 million euros.
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4aa5c4b-d6a8-40a4-aecd-ea852ba1510f
