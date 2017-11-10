Silmäasema Oyj: CORRECTION to the Note 2.2 “Net sales and other operating income” of Silmäasema’s Interim Report January-September 2017

CORRECTION to the Note 2.2 “Net sales and other operating income” of Silmäasema’s Interim Report January-September 2017

Silmäasema Oyj Stock Exchange Release 10 November 2017 at 17:55 EET

Silmäasema published Interim Report January-September 2017 on 10 November 2017 at 8.00 EET. In Note 2.2 “Net sales and other operating income” the table “The group derives the following types of revenue” has been corrected. The correction concerns rows “Sale of goods” and “Royalty income” and columns 7-9/2017, 7-9/2016, 1-9/2017 and 1-9/2016 as follows:

Original table:

The group derives the following types of revenue EUR thousand 7-9/2017 7-9/2016 1-9/2017 1-9/2016 1-12/2016 Sale of goods 17,888 15,826 53,016 43,587 56,225 Sale of services 9,719 7,924 35,180 31,322 43,923 Royalty income -1,222 -1,450 -723 -924 1,197 Total 26,385 22,300 87,472 73,986 101,345

Corrected table:

The group derives the following types of revenue EUR thousand 7-9/2017 7-9/2016 1-9/2017 1-9/2016 1-12/2016 Sale of goods 16,441 13,979 51,569 41,740 56,225 Sale of services 9,719 7,924 35,180 31,322 43,923 Royalty income 225 397 723 924 1 197 Total 26,385 22,300 87,472 73,986 101,345

In addition, in the English Interim Report in Note 2.2 “Net sales and other operating income” the table “Other operating income” has been named.

Original table:

EUR thousand 7-9/2017 7-9/2016 1-9/2017 1-9/2016 1-12/2016 Insurance 0 36 36 Changes in contingent considerations 0 230 Other rental income 6 3 48 5 5 Total 6 3 278 40 41

Corrected table:

Other operating income EUR thousand 7-9/2017 7-9/2016 1-9/2017 1-9/2016 1-12/2016 Insurance 0 36 36 Changes in contingent considerations 0 230 Other rental income 6 3 48 5 5 Total 6 3 278 40 41

No corresponding change was required for the Finnish Interim Report.

The corrected Interim Report is attached to this release.

Additional information

CEO Pasi Kohmo, tel. +358 50 331 7015, [email protected]

CFO Anu Kankkunen, tel. +358 50 669 69, [email protected]

SILMÄASEMA OYJ

Pasi Kohmo

CEO



Anu Kankkunen

CFO

Attachments:

