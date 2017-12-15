Silmäasema Oyj: Managers’ transactions – Juha Saarinen
Silmäasema Oyj Managers’ transactions 15 December 2017 at 10.45 a.m. EET
Silmäasema Oyj – Managers’ Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juni Holding Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Saarinen Juha
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Silmäasema Oyj
LEI: 743700LM1ZRKRMCG7U81
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LM1ZRKRMCG7U81_20171215101549_2
Transaction date: 2017-12-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000243399
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 273 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(2): Volume: 910 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(3): Volume: 25 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(4): Volume: 3,792 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 6.54704 EUR
SILMÄASEMA OYJ
Further information
Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 416 7700
Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain with 28.4 per cent market share. The Silmäasema chain has 148 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs close to 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. In 2016, the Silmäasema chain conducted around 210,000 optician’s eye examinations, 190,000 ophthalmologist’s appointments and over 15,000 cataract and refractive surgeries. Silmäasema’s Group net sales were EUR 101.3 million in 2016 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 12.0 million.
