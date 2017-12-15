Silmäasema Oyj: Managers’ transactions – Juha Saarinen

Silmäasema Oyj Managers’ transactions 15 December 2017 at 10.45 a.m. EET



Silmäasema Oyj – Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juni Holding Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Saarinen Juha

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Silmäasema Oyj

LEI: 743700LM1ZRKRMCG7U81

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LM1ZRKRMCG7U81_20171215101549_2

Transaction date: 2017-12-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000243399

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 273 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(2): Volume: 910 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(3): Volume: 25 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(4): Volume: 3,792 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 6.54704 EUR

SILMÄASEMA OYJ

Further information

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 416 7700

Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain with 28.4 per cent market share. The Silmäasema chain has 148 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs close to 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. In 2016, the Silmäasema chain conducted around 210,000 optician’s eye examinations, 190,000 ophthalmologist’s appointments and over 15,000 cataract and refractive surgeries. Silmäasema’s Group net sales were EUR 101.3 million in 2016 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 12.0 million.