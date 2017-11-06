Silmäasema Oyj: Silmäasema opens new eye clinic in the centre of Oulu

Press release | Silmäasema 6 November 2017

Silmäasema opens new eye clinic in the centre of Oulu

Silmäasema expands its operations in Finland and opens its fourteenth eye clinic in the centre of Oulu in February 2018. The new eye clinic enables fast access to treatment and comprehensive eye healthcare services to the nearly half a million people living in the Oulu economic region.

The new eye clinic is an important investment for the company, supporting Silmäasema’s goal to be the market leader in Finland. Silmäasema currently has 13 optical retail stores in the Oulu economic region.

” As the population ages and eyesight-related needs increase, there is growing demand for comprehensive eye healthcare services. Baby boomers are reaching an age at which cataracts become common. We want to do our share in helping active citizens see well. With the new eye clinic, we can serve customers in the Oulu region comprehensively by providing them with all eye healthcare and eyesight services,” says Silmäasema’s CEO Pasi Kohmo.

In addition to cataract and refractive surgeries, the new eye clinic offers other ophthalmologist’s and optician’s services as well as ophthalmic laboratory services and complete eye examinations, provided highly professionally by approximately 15 doctors and nursing staff.

For more information, please contact

Pasi Kohmo, CEO, tel. +358 50 331 7015, [email protected]

Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain with 28.4 per cent market share. The Silmäasema chain has 145 stores and 13 eye clinics as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs approximately 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. In 2016, the Silmäasema chain conducted around 210,000 optician’s eye examinations, 190,000 ophthalmologist’s appointments and over 15,000 cataract and refractive surgeries. Silmäasema’s Group net sales were 101.3 million euros in 2016 and adjusted EBITDA was 12.0 million euros.