Silmäasema’s Financial Statements, Report by the Board of Directors and Corporate Governance Statement 2017 published

Silmäasema Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

21 March 2018 at 8:00 EET

Silmäasema Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors 2017 has been published and is available on the company’s website at https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentations.

Silmäasema’s Corporate Governance Statement 2017, including Remuneration Statement, has been published and is available on the company’s website at https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/corporate-governance.

Additional information

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 416 7700

SILMÄASEMA OYJ

Tuukka Hirvonen

Head of Communications and Investor Relations

Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has over 150 stores and 14 eye clinics in Finland as well as ten stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs close to 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. Silmäasema’s net sales in 2017 were EUR 118.3 million and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.

