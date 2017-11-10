Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q3 and 9 months of 2017 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 9 months of 2017 compared to 9 months of 2016 and 30.09.2017 compared to 31.12.2016 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 9m 2017 9m 2016 Change Revenue 50 065 45 642 9.7% EBITDA 13 149 15 978 -17.7% Net profit for the period 9 726 9 381 3.7% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 9 309 9 117 2.1% Earnings per share (EUR) 0.26 0.25 4.0% Operating cash flow for the period 12 975 12 969 0.0% in thousands of EUR 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 Change Total assets 50 941 56 145 -9.3% Total current assets 39 442 42 677 -7.6% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 39 257 43 402 -9.6% Cash and cash equivalents 22 090 22 303 -1.0% Margin analysis, % 9m 2017 9m 2016 Change Gross profit 50.4 55.4 -9.0% EBITDA 26.3 35.0 -24.9% Net profit 19.4 20.6 -5.8% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 18.6 20.0 -7.0% Financial ratios, % 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 Change ROA 14.1 14.7 -4.1% ROE 19.1 19.6 -2.6% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 12.1 13.2 -8.3% Current ratio 4.5 4.9 -8.2% Quick ratio 2.9 3.0 -3.3%

Financial performance



The Group`s sales amounted to 50 065 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2017, representing a 9.7% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesales increased by 1.2% and retail sales increased by 33.9%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s reported gross profit margin during 9 months of 2017 continued to improve decreasing to 50.4%, reported gross margin was 55.4% in the respective period of previous year. Consolidated operating profit for 9 months of 2017 amounted to 11 763 thousand EUR, compared to 14 626 thousand EUR in 9 months of 2016. The consolidated operating profit margin was 23.5% for 9 months of 2017 (32.0% in 9 months of 2016). Consolidated EBITDA for 9 months of 2017 was 13 149 thousand EUR, which is 26.3% in margin terms (15 978 thousand EUR and 35.0% for 9 months of 2016).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2017 amounted to 9 309 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 9 117 thousand EUR in 9 months of 2016, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2017 was 18.6% against 20.0% in 9 months of 2016.



Financial position

As of 30 September 2017 consolidated assets amounted to 50 941 thousand EUR representing an decrease by 9.3% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2016.

Trade and other receivables decreased by 1 172 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2016 and amounted to 2 996 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2017. Inventory balance decreased by 1 833 thousand EUR and amounted to 14 354 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2017.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company decreased by 4 145 thousand EUR and amounted to 39 257 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2017. Current liabilities decreased by 55 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2017.

Investments

During 9 months of 2017 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 590 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 571 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 September 2017, the Group employed 2 301 employees, including 516 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2016 there were 2 163 employees, including 480 people in retail operations.

Total salaries during 9 months of 2017 amounted to 8 266 thousand EUR (8 798 thousand EUR in 9 months of 2016). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 672 thousand EUR.

Decisions made by governing bodies during 9 months 2017

On February 2, 2017 Silvano Fashion Group Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders decided to change Silvano Fashion Group AS shareholders General Meeting decision from June 29, 2016 of its share buyback program terms and set the new maximum price at which Silvano Fashion Group AS may buy back its own shares within the own share buy-back programme is EUR 3.30 per share.

In connection with expiration of the term of the board member agreement, Kati Kusmin left the company from May 16, 2017. AS Silvano Fashion Group the Management Board continues with one member: Jarek Särgava.

On June 29, 2017 Silvano Fashion Group held its regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Meeting adopted following decisions.

The Meeting approved the 2016 Annual Report.

The Meeting decided to distribute dividends in the amount 0.20 EUR per share (record date 13.07.2017, payment completed on 19.07.2017).

The Meeting decided to re-appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Group`s auditor for financial year 2017.

The Meeting decided to cancel the 1 000 000 own shares acquired within the own share buy-back programme as approved by the shareholders of AS Silvano Fashion Group on 29th of June 2016;

The Meeting decided to extend authority of the supervisory board member Mr. Toomas Tool for the next term of authority starting from 1 July 2017 till 30 June 2022.

The Meeting decided to continue with the remuneration plan of the supervisory board members as approved by the annual general meeting held on 30 June 2012.

On October 31, 2017, the decrease of share capital of Silvano Fashion Group AS was registered in the Commercial Register based on the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on June 29, 2017. The new registered share capital of the Company is 10 800 000 euros, which is divided into 36 000 000 ordinary shares with nominal value of 0.30 euros per share.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 22 090 22 303 Current loans granted 2 19 Trade and other receivables 2 2 996 4 168 Inventories 3 14 354 16 187 Total current assets 39 442 42 677 Non-current assets Long-term receivables 252 21 Investments in associates 45 19 Available-for-sale investments 326 369 Deferred tax asset 918 1 012 Intangible assets 213 291 Investment property 943 1 091 Property, plant and equipment 4 8 802 10 665 Total non-current assets 11 499 13 468 TOTAL ASSETS 50 941 56 145 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 5 7 000 6 894 Tax liabilities 1 696 1 857 Total current liabilities 8 696 8 751 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 13 37 Total non-current liabilities 13 37 Total liabilities 8 709 8 788 Equity Share capital 6 11 100 11 100 Share premium 10 787 10 787 Treasury shares 6 -2 520 -998 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Revaluation reserve 710 710 Unrealised exchange rate differences -15 700 -10 968 Retained earnings 33 574 31 465 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 39 257 43 402 Non-controlling interest 2 975 3 955 Total equity 42 232 47 357 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 50 941 56 145

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 3Q 2017 3Q 2016 9m 2017 9m 2016 Revenue 8 17 255 15 047 50 065 45 642 Cost of goods sold -8 283 -6 975 -24 846 -20 346 Gross Profit 8 972 8 072 25 219 25 296 Distribution expenses -2 975 -2 420 -9 134 -6 650 Administrative expenses -1 181 -1 216 -3 740 -3 481 Other operating income 75 81 230 250 Other operating expenses -250 -231 -812 -789 Operating profit 4 641 4 286 11 763 14 626 Currency exchange income/(expense) 257 -26 1 132 -2 520 Other finance income/(expenses) 41 43 147 144 Net financial income 298 17 1 279 -2 376 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 17 0 29 0 Profit before tax and gain/(loss) on net monetary position 4 956 4 303 13 071 12 250 Income tax expense -932 -1 055 -3 345 -2 869 Profit for the period 4 024 3 248 9 726 9 381 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 3 875 3 131 9 309 9 117 Non-controlling interest 149 117 417 264 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 7 0.11 0.08 0.26 0.25

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income



in thousands of EUR Note 3Q 2017 3Q 2016 9m 2017 9m 2016 Profit for the period 4 024 3 248 9 726 9 381 Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign operations -1 911 100 -5 226 801 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company -1 730 100 -4 732 927 Non-controlling interest -181 0 -494 -126 Total comprehensive income for the period 2 113 3 348 4 500 10 182 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 2 145 3 231 4 577 10 044 Non-controlling interest -32 117 -77 138

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR 9m 2017 9m 2016 Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 9 726 9 381 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 1 386 1 352 Share of profit of equity accounted investees -29 0 (Gains)/ losses on the sale of PPE and IA 6 -32 Net finance income / costs -1 279 2 376 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 0 -5 Income tax expense 3 345 2 869 Change in inventories 1 833 1 226 Change in trade and other receivables 941 347 Change in trade and other payables -2 977 -2 180 Income tax paid -3 291 -2 365 Net cash from operating activities 9 661 12 969 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 110 101 Dividends received 1 3 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 411 36 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -590 -573 Acquisition of intangible assets -84 -77 Acquisition of shares of a subsidiary 0 -3 Net cash used in/from investing activities -152 -513 Cash flow from financing activities Dividends paid -8 098 -5 970 Acquisition of own shares -1 522 -1 505 Net cash used in/ from financing activities -9 620 -7 475 Increase in cash and cash equivalents -111 4 981 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 22 303 21 274 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -102 -158 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 22 090 26 097

Jarek Särgava

Member of the Board

AS Silvano Fashion Group

Phone +372 6845 000

E-mail: [email protected]