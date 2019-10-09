Breaking News
Home / Top News / Silver Air Lands New Falcon 2000 PURE Management Contract Based in Dallas

Silver Air Lands New Falcon 2000 PURE Management Contract Based in Dallas

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Available for Immediate Charter Out of Dallas Love Field (DAL)

Silver Air Lands New Falcon 2000 PURE Management Contract Based in Dallas

Silver Air, the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, has added a supermid Falcon 2000 jet to its managed fleet.

Silver Air, the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, has added a supermid Falcon 2000 jet to its managed fleet.

Silver Air Falcon 2000 Available for Immediate Charter Out of Dallas Love Field (DAL)

Available for charter immediately, the Falcon 2000 is based out of Dallas Love Field (DAL) and boasts an executive configuration with forward galley, highspeed Wi-Fi, and a 3,000 nm range for U.S. and international flights.

Available for charter immediately, the Falcon 2000 is based out of Dallas Love Field (DAL) and boasts an executive configuration with forward galley, highspeed Wi-Fi, and a 3,000 nm range for U.S. and international flights.

Silver Air PURE Jet Management

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

Hawker 2000 Signed to Silver Air Fleet

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silver Air, the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, has added a supermid Falcon 2000 jet to its managed fleet.

Available for charter immediately, the Falcon 2000 is based out of Dallas Love Field (DAL) and boasts an executive configuration with forward galley, highspeed Wi-Fi, and a 3,000 nm range for U.S. and international flights.

“Silver Air is excited to add this exceptional Falcon 2000 to our growing charter fleet in Dallas,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “Passengers will enjoy the extended headroom and large cabin size. The cabin and living space is handsomely appointed with ample room for 9 passengers, and a separate luggage compartment plus enclosed lavatory. The jet’s in-flight Wi-Fi allows corporate travelers to stay connected wherever they travel.”

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

In addition to its fleet of Gulfstream jets, Silver Air manages and operates other light to large-cabin jets from Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech. Silver Air is also the only operator to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air visit http://www.silverair.com/.

Follow Silver Air at www.facebook.com/FlySilverAir, www.twitter.com/FlySilverAir, and www.instagram.com/FlySilverAir.

About Silver Air
Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets, including the Boeing Business Jet. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

Media Contact:
Van Holmes
For Silver Air
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6372656b-cd75-4f6a-acf6-fb8501289a7c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7660c418-3f40-4793-bf0c-b6450a69e486
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/927caafe-18bb-4c39-80f2-260489d2b93e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/112f1021-5694-4693-a209-49538a510284

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.