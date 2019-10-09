Silver Air Lands New Falcon 2000 PURE Management Contract Based in Dallas

Available for Immediate Charter Out of Dallas Love Field (DAL)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, has added a supermid Falcon 2000 jet to its managed fleet.

Available for charter immediately, the Falcon 2000 is based out of Dallas Love Field (DAL) and boasts an executive configuration with forward galley, highspeed Wi-Fi, and a 3,000 nm range for U.S. and international flights.

“Silver Air is excited to add this exceptional Falcon 2000 to our growing charter fleet in Dallas,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “Passengers will enjoy the extended headroom and large cabin size. The cabin and living space is handsomely appointed with ample room for 9 passengers, and a separate luggage compartment plus enclosed lavatory. The jet’s in-flight Wi-Fi allows corporate travelers to stay connected wherever they travel.”

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

In addition to its fleet of Gulfstream jets, Silver Air manages and operates other light to large-cabin jets from Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech. Silver Air is also the only operator to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets, including the Boeing Business Jet. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

