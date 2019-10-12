Several pro-democracy protests are planned for Hong Kong on Saturday reflecting the widespread anger at the government, ranging from an elderly sit-in, a face mask party, a shopping mall demonstration and an anti-emergency law street march.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Wall Street Week Ahead: Bruised U.S. banks expected to report third quarter earnings decline - October 12, 2019
- Silver-haired sit-in, face mask party protests planned for Hong Kong - October 11, 2019
- One man dies as wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire forces 100,000 to flee - October 11, 2019