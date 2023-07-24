Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR; OTCQB: HAMRF), based in Vancouver, BC focused on its high-grade brownfield silver projects in Idaho and Nevada, today announced that Peter A. Ball, CEO will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 26th and 27th, 2023.

DATE: July 26th, 2023

TIME: 3:30pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Ne25Hz

Available for 1×1 meetings: July 26, 27, 28

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Recently completed a $1.8M financing where the CEO purchased ~17% of the offering

Plan of Operations submitted for projects in Idaho and Nevada

Property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at its Eliza high-grade silver and copper project in Nevada

Continue to review accretive acquisitions: The Morgan Report – David Morgan; What is Chen Buying – Chen Lin; The Gold Advisor – Jeff Clark; The Silver Stock Investor – Peter Krauth; Daily Profit Cycle – Nick Hodge; Peter Grandich & Company – Peter Grandich

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource exploration company advancing its flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho, as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada. Silver Hammer’s primary focus is defining and developing silver deposits near past-producing mines that have not been adequately explored. The Company’s portfolio also provides exposure to high-grade copper and gold at its projects.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

