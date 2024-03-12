WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Silver Institute is pleased to welcome five companies to its growing roster of members. These companies represent key areas of the broader silver industry and are based in Australia, Switzerland, Singapore, and the United States, further expanding the Silver Institute’s global footprint.

The new members include:

The Australian Bullion Company (ABC Bullion), based in Sydney, is Australia’s leading precious metal and bullion specialist. They have been trading continuously for over 50 years, assisting Australian investors in purchasing silver, gold, platinum, and palladium. Their refinery, ABC Refinery, is accredited by the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the London Bullion Market Association, and the CME Group.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (CN: BNKR; OTCQB: BHLL) is building a modern, sustainable mining company with the Bunker Hill Silver-Lead-Zinc Mine as its cornerstone asset. Headquartered in Kellogg, Idaho, they are led by an experienced management team of former executives from Barrick Gold Corporation, who aim to restart the mine this year.

Glencore (LSE:GLEN; JSE:GLN) is one of the world’s largest global natural resources companies, producing over 60 commodities, and has offices in over 35 countries. Based in Baar, Switzerland, Glencore produced 23.8 million ounces of silver in 2022, making it the world’s fourth-largest silver mining company.

Silver Bullion Pte Ltd is one of Singapore’s largest precious metal dealers. It specializes in wealth protection and offers services, including trading, vaulting, collateralizing, and non-destructive testing of metals at its ISO-9001-certified vault, The Safe House, located within its own building, The Reserve. With over 15,500 metric tons of storage capacity for precious metals, The Reserve is one of the highest-capacity vaults in the world.

Sunshine Minting (SMI) is a full-service minting facility headquartered in Henderson, Nevada. SMI is a primary supplier of silver and gold products to several of the largest sovereign mints, capable of producing large volumes of high-quality bullion, blanks, coins, bars, and medallions. SMI has minting facilities in Nevada, Idaho, and Shanghai, China.

Phillips Baker, President and CEO of Hecla Mining Company and the Chairman of the Silver Institute, stated, “We welcome the newest members to the Silver Institute. One of my goals as Chairman is to grow our membership to expand the Institute’s role in communicating silver’s vital role in our society, especially as a necessary catalyst for green energy applications, such as solar energy and global electrification efforts.

