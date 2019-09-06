Breaking News
Home / Top News / Silver Law Group Investigates Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR)

Silver Law Group Investigates Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silver Law Group is investigating Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR). If you lost money in Maxar Technologies or DigitalGlobe, we would like to talk to you. Please contact Scott Silver of the Silver Law Group for a free consultation at [email protected] or toll free at (800) 975-4345.

MDA DigitalGlobe Merger

Maxar Technologies was created in October, 2017 with the merging of DigitalGlobe and MDA Holdings.

Maxar first listed its common stock on the NYSE in October 2017 and issued 21 million shares of its stock to former shareholders of DigitalGlobe in connection with the merger. The new shares of Maxar were issued pursuant to an F-4 Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and then traded publicly on the NYSE.

Maxar Stock Drops On Accusation Of Accounting Scheme

On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital management released a report revealing that Maxar had perpetrated a “brazen intangible asset inflation scheme to overstate EBITDA and EPS by approximately 17% and 79%.”

The next day, Maxar’s stock price closed down 17%, causing injury to investors.

Then, on October 31, 2018, Maxar’s third quarter financial results showed a $432 million net loss, rather than a profit, as market analysts were led to expect. That day, the stock closed down an incredible 45% from the previous day.

Recovering Money Lost With Maxar (MAXR) Stock

If you suffered losses with Maxar, you may be able to recover some of your losses by participating in a lawsuit.

Silver Law Group represents the interests of investors who have been the victims of investment fraud. Our attorneys represent investors in class actions against issuers in state or federal court and investors in securities arbitration claims against Wall Street firms for stockbroker misconduct. Scott Silver is the chairman of the Securities and Financial Fraud Group of the American Association of Justice and represents investors nationwide in securities investment fraud cases. Please contact Scott Silver of the Silver Law Group for a free consultation at [email protected] or toll free at (800) 975-4345.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.