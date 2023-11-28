Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silver Tiger Metals (TSXV:SLVR, OTCQX:SLVTF), based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, focused on the El Tigre project in Mexico, today announced that Glenn Jessome, President, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 5th.

DATE: December 5th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH

Available for 1×1 meetings: December 5th and 6th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Silver Tiger Announces PEA with NPV Of US$287m for the Open Pit Portion of El Tigre Silver-Gold Project

Silver Tiger Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate For The El Tigre Silver-gold Project

Silver Tiger Metals Bolsters Technical Leadership Team

Silver Tiger Intersects 3.3 Meters Of 1,153.6 g/t Silver Equivalent Within 10.5 Meters Of 443.9 g/t Silver Equivalent At The Southern End Of The Sulphide Zone

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a Canadian company whose management has more than 25 years’ experience discovering, financing and building large epithermal silver projects in Mexico. Silver Tiger’s 100% owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico. Principled environmental, social and governance practices are core priorities at Silver Tiger.

The El Tigre historic mine district is located in Sonora, Mexico and lies at the northern end of the Sierra Madre silver and gold belt which hosts many epithermal silver and gold deposits, including Dolores, Santa Elena and Las Chispas at the northern end. In 1896, gold was first discovered on the property in the Gold Hill area and mining started with the Brown Shaft in 1903. The focus soon changed to mining high-grade silver veins in the area with production coming from 3 parallel veins the El Tigre Vein, the Seitz Kelley Vein and the Sooy Vein. Underground mining on the middle El Tigre vein extended 1,450 meters along strike and was mined on 14 levels to a depth of approximately 450 meters. The Seitz Kelley Vein was mined along strike for 1 kilometre to a depth of approximately 200 meters. The Sooy Vein was only mined along strike for 250 meters to a depth of approximately 150 meters. Mining abruptly stopped on all 3 of these veins when the price of silver collapsed to less than 20¢ per ounce with the onset of the Great Depression. By the time the mine closed in 1930, it is reported to have produced a total of 353,000 ounces of gold and 67.4 million ounces of silver from 1.87 million tons (Craig, 2012). The average grade mined during this period was over 2 kilograms silver equivalent per ton.

