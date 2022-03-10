Silverback United, Inc. (OTC: MLCG) Completes Acquisition of Leading Data Monetization Company Darwin Data Capital, Inc.

Founder, Baron Huber, Will Continue to Lead the Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Baron Huber Baron Huber

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SILVERBACK UNITED, INC. (still trading under ML Capital Group, Inc. [MLCG] pending FINRA approval of name and ticker symbol change), a leader in the rapidly emerging industry of utilizing data as an asset that can be valued and monetized (“Silverback”), announced today the completion of its acquisition of Darwin Data Capital, Inc. (“Darwin Data”), a leading company in data backed asset creation. Darwin Data harnesses data generated through proprietary technologies, enabling the valuation process to be done with efficiency while creating decipherable data sets to become high-margin, recurring revenue streams. This data results in new sources of power across the global economy including capital formation strategies, expansion capital, and gaining a sustainable competitive advantage.

Baron Huber, founder and CEO of Darwin Data, will continue in his role as CEO of the wholly owned subsidiary. A University of Alabama alum and fullback for the Crimson Tide’s 2009 National Championship team, Baron was schooled in the “Process,” made famous by legendary football coach Nick Saban. Baron brought to his business career the same commitment to character, tenacity, excellence, pride, intensity, and the relentless pursuit of winning he learned under Coach Saban. Shortly after winning the National Championship in 2009, Baron started his first company, 4Plus Medical, which focused on cost containment for the largest self-insured entities in the US (e.g., Southern Company; Honda North America; and, Austal). While healthcare has been a primary focus, Baron also built a national network in government relations, and also provided management expertise to investors as President of Spear Point Capital Management. For the last year, Baron has been developing a robust pipeline of data opportunities, which is expected to accelerate Silverback’s corporate strategy of data assetization and monetization, enabling continued growth and value for Silverback shareholders.

In commenting on the completed acquisition, Baron stated, “The Process revolves around opportunity. Opportunity is not just a chance to do something; it is a goal to achieve. Combining Darwin as part of Silverback provides the opportunity to achieve the goal of being the leader in data monetization. We have the opportunity to be the leader in this exciting, developing field. Working with my new head coach, Ron Bienvenu, and the incredible team he has assembled will result in the same results and winning tradition to which I am accustomed.”

Ron Bienvenu, CEO and President of Silverback, added, “The addition of Darwin Data and its pipeline of data transactions is a key component of our initial strategy for the assetization and monetization of data. Baron brings the data deals we need to initiate revenue streams for Silverback, and to apply our next-generation technologies and solutions to our mission to create, and activate, data as a new asset class. Baron understands this new marketplace and has worked tirelessly over the last two years to develop a great product and approach. He has a winner’s mentality, knows that winning is done as a team, and we’re lucky to have him help lead the charge as we continue to grow.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

More information is available at http://www.darwindatacapital.com and info@darwindatacapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Silverback’s management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential benefits of the merger; Silverback’s ability to develop and commercialize its proprietary technology for data monetization; Silverback’s planned research and development efforts; and, other matters regarding Silverback’s business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “project”, “potential”, “continue”, “ongoing”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, Silverback’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the merger; the success, cost and timing of Silverback’s product development activities; Silverback’s ability to raise additional capital and general economic conditions; Silverback’s ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; and, unexpected costs, charges, or expenses. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by Silverback as of the date hereof and its projections of the future, about which it cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate, and, except as required by applicable law, Silverback undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lauren Nelsen

Director of Marketing + Communications

985.688.6132

lauren@silverbackinc.com

Related Images

Image 1: Baron Huber

CEO, Darwin Data Capital

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment