NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) (the “Company” or “Silvercrest”) today reported the results of its operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Business Update

Silvercrest finished a volatile fourth quarter and calendar year 2022 with Total Assets under Management (“AUM”) of $28.9 billion and Discretionary AUM of $20.9 billion. Total AUM declined 10.5% during the calendar year 2022. Discretionary AUM, which primarily drives revenue, declined 16.7% during the year 2022. Revenue consequently fell 15.7% and 6.4% for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively, compared with 2021. This decline in revenue significantly affected Adjusted EBITDA1 and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share1, 2. Adjusted EBITDA1 declined to $4.4 million and $32.0 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively, from 2021. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share1, 2 also declined to $0.15 and $1.35 for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively. Our Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 was 15.6% and 26.0%, respectively. While down from the firm’s 33.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 for the year ended 2021, Silvercrest’s Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 remains historically healthy for the company, especially in light of declining markets.

The volatile market conditions of 2022 relaxed during the fourth quarter of 2022, and as a result, 2022 year-end Discretionary AUM increased by $1.5 billion, or 7.7%, over the third quarter to $20.9 billion. Silvercrest also gained $220.0 million in new relationships during the fourth quarter, one of our better new relationship development quarters over the past couple of years.

We have stated that market volatility and uncertainty create long-term opportunities that typically benefit the high-quality of Silvercrest’s capabilities, and Silvercrest’s suite of asset management capabilities have maintained their solid relative performance. Our pipeline of new business opportunities also increased during the quarter. Finally, the firm’s outsourced Chief Investment Officer (“OCIO”) initiative now manages AUM of $1.45 billion.

Silvercrest repurchased approximately 190,000 shares of Class A common stock for approximately $3.5 million during the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total AUM of $28.9 billion, inclusive of discretionary AUM of $20.9 billion and non-discretionary AUM of $8.0 billion at December 31, 2022.

Revenue of $28.5 million.

U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) consolidated net income and net income attributable to Silvercrest of $3.3 million and $2.1 million, respectively.

Basic and diluted net income per share of $0.22.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) 1 of $4.4 million.

of $4.4 million. Adjusted net income 1 of $2.2 million.

of $2.2 million. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share1, 2 of $0.16 and $0.15, respectively.

The table below presents a comparison of certain GAAP and non-GAAP (“Adjusted”) financial measures and AUM.

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, (in thousands except as indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 28,492 $ 33,804 $ 123,217 $ 131,603 Income before other income (expense), net $ 4,121 $ 9,310 $ 38,562 $ 30,521 Net income $ 3,281 $ 8,596 $ 30,793 $ 24,946 Net income margin 11.5 % 25.4 % 25.0 % 19.0 % Net income attributable to Silvercrest $ 2,057 $ 5,083 $ 18,828 $ 14,693 Net income per basic and diluted share $ 0.22 $ 0.53 $ 1.92 $ 1.52 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 4,436 $ 13,011 $ 32,021 $ 43,441 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 15.6 % 38.5 % 26.0 % 33.0 % Adjusted net income1 $ 2,193 $ 8,602 $ 19,682 $ 28,132 Adjusted basic earnings per share1, 2 $ 0.16 $ 0.59 $ 1.40 $ 1.95 Adjusted diluted earnings per share1, 2 $ 0.15 $ 0.58 $ 1.35 $ 1.89 Assets under management at period end (billions) $ 28.9 $ 32.3 $ 28.9 $ 32.3 Average assets under management (billions)3 $ 28.2 $ 31.7 $ 30.6 $ 30.1 Discretionary assets under management (billions) $ 20.9 $ 25.1 $ 20.9 $ 25.1

_______________

1 Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures and are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibits 2 and 3. 2 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 are based on the number of shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are further based on the addition of unvested restricted stock units, and non-qualified stock options to the extent dilutive at the end of the reporting period. 3 We have computed average AUM by averaging AUM at the beginning of the applicable period and AUM at the end of the applicable period.

AUM at $28.9 Billion

Silvercrest’s discretionary assets under management decreased by $4.2 billion, or 16.7%, to $20.9 billion at December 31, 2022, from $25.1 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease was attributable to net client outflows of $1.4 billion and market depreciation of $2.8 billion. Silvercrest’s total AUM decreased by $3.4 billion, or 10.5%, to $28.9 billion at December 31, 2022, from $32.3 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease was attributable to market depreciation of $3.5 billion, partially offset by net client inflows of $0.1 billion.

Silvercrest’s discretionary assets under management increased by $1.5 billion, or 7.7%, to $20.9 billion at December 31, 2022, from $19.4 billion at September 30, 2022. The increase was attributable to net client inflows of $0.1 billion and market appreciation of $1.4 billion. Silvercrest’s total AUM increased by $1.5 billion, or 5.5%, to $28.9 billion at December 31, 2022, from $27.4 billion at September 30, 2022. The increase was attributable to market appreciation of $1.5 billion.

Fourth Quarter 2022 vs. Fourth Quarter 2021

Revenue decreased by $5.3 million, or 15.7%, to $28.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $33.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. This decrease was driven by market depreciation and net client outflows in discretionary assets under management.

Total expenses decreased by $0.1 million, or 0.4%, to $24.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $24.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased by $1.0 million, or 5.8%, to $18.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $17.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the accrual for bonuses of $0.6 million and an increase in salaries and benefits of $0.3 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly hired staff. General and administrative expenses decreased by $1.1 million, or 16.9%, to $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. This was primarily attributable to a decrease in the adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration related to the acquisition of substantially all of the assets and assumed certain liabilities of Cortina Asset Management, LLC (“Cortina Acquisition”) of $1.9 million, partially offset by an increase in travel and entertainment expenses of $0.3 million due to the easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic and an increase in professional fees of $0.4 million.

Consolidated net income was $3.3 million or 11.5% of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to consolidated net income of $8.6 million or 25.4% of revenue for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $2.1 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Our Adjusted Net Income1 was $2.2 million, or $0.16 per adjusted basic share and $0.15 per adjusted diluted share2 for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $4.4 million or 15.6% of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $13.0 million or 38.5% of revenue for the same period in the prior year.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 vs. Year Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue decreased by $8.4 million, or 6.4%, to $123.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, from $131.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. This decrease was driven by market depreciation partially offset by net client inflows.

Total expenses decreased by $16.4 million, or 16.3%, to $84.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, from $101.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Compensation and benefits expense decreased by $1.0 million, or 1.3%, to $71.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, from $72.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in the accrual for bonuses of $2.3 million and a decrease in equity based compensation expense of $0.3 million due to a decrease in the number of unvested restricted stock units and unvested non-qualified stock options outstanding, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $1.7 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly-hired staff. General and administrative expenses decreased by $15.5 million, or 54.3%, to $13.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, from $28.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the Cortina Acquisition of $17.5 million, occupancy and related costs of $0.2 million and trade errors of $0.3 million. These decreases were partially offset by increases in professional fees of $0.6 million, portfolio and systems expenses of $0.3 million, travel and entertainment costs of $1.1 million, charitable donations of $0.1 million, office expenses of $0.1 million, training and conference expenses of $0.1 million, telephone and internet costs of $0.1 million and an increase in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the Neosho Acquisition of $0.1 million.

Consolidated net income was $30.8 million or 25.0% of revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to consolidated net income of $24.9 million or 19.0% of revenue for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $18.9 million, or $1.92 per basic and diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Our Adjusted Net Income1 was $19.7 million, or $1.40 per adjusted basic share and $1.35 per adjusted diluted share2 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $32.0 million or 26.0% of revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $43.4 million or 33.0% of revenue for the same period in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents were $77.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $85.7 million at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, there was $6.3 million outstanding under our term loan with City National Bank and nothing outstanding on our revolving credit facility with City National Bank.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s total equity was $84.6 million at December 31, 2022. We had 9,559,587 shares of Class A common stock outstanding and 4,545,380 shares of Class B common stock outstanding at December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional insight, promote transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA without giving effect to the Delaware franchise tax, professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings of the Company, taking into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring profitability of the Company, taking into account profitability attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.

Adjusted Net Income represents recurring net income without giving effect to professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, losses on forgiveness of notes receivable from our principals, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. Furthermore, Adjusted Net Income includes income tax expense assuming a blended corporate rate of 26%. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring income of the Company, taking into account income attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the actual Class A and Class B shares outstanding as of the end of the reporting period for basic Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and to the extent dilutive, we add unvested restricted stock units and non-qualified stock options to the total shares outstanding to compute diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share. As a result of our structure, which includes a non-controlling interest, we feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Earnings Per Share, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings per share of the Company as a whole as opposed to being limited to our Class A common stock.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on March 3, 2023, at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. Hosting the call will be Richard R. Hough III, Chief Executive Officer and President and Scott A. Gerard, Chief Financial Officer. Listeners may access the call by dialing 1-844-836-8743 or for international listeners the call may be accessed by dialing 1-412-317-5723. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.silvercrestgroup.com . An archived replay of the call will be available after the completion of the live call on the Investor Relations page of the Silvercrest website at http://ir.silvercrestgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Disclosures

This release contains, and from time to time our management may make, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: incurrence of net losses; fluctuations in quarterly and annual results; adverse economic or market conditions; our expectations with respect to future levels of assets under management, inflows and outflows; our ability to retain clients from whom we derive a substantial portion of our assets under management; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our particular choices with regard to investment strategies employed; our ability to hire and retain qualified investment professionals; the cost of complying with current and future regulation coupled with the cost of defending ourselves from related investigations or litigation; failure of our operational safeguards against breaches in data security, privacy, conflicts of interest or employee misconduct; our expected tax rate; and our expectations with respect to deferred tax assets, adverse economic or market conditions, including the continued adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic; incurrence of net losses; adverse effects of management focusing on implementation of a growth strategy; failure to develop and maintain the Silvercrest brand; and other factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Silvercrest

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors.

Exhibit 1

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenue Management and advisory fees $ 118,725 $ 126,976 Performance fees 2 86 Family office services 4,490 4,541 Total revenue 123,217 131,603 Expenses Compensation and benefits 71,610 72,564 General and administrative 13,045 28,518 Total expenses 84,655 101,082 Income before other (expense) income, net 38,562 30,521 Other (expense) income, net Other (expense) income, net 260 190 Interest income 24 7 Interest expense (416 ) (383 ) Equity income from investments (31 ) 1,534 Total other (expense) income, net (163 ) 1,348 Income before provision for income taxes 38,399 31,869 Provision for income taxes (7,606 ) (6,923 ) Net income 30,793 24,946 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (11,965 ) (10,253 ) Net income attributable to Silvercrest $ 18,828 $ 14,693 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.92 $ 1.52 Diluted $ 1.92 $ 1.52 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,792,928 9,673,597 Diluted 9,821,441 9,690,309

Exhibit 2

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenue Management and advisory fees $ 27,225 $ 32,542 Family office services 1,267 1,262 Total revenue 28,492 33,804 Expenses Compensation and benefits 18,709 17,682 General and administrative 5,662 6,812 Total expenses 24,371 24,494 Income before other (expense) income, net 4,121 9,310 Other (expense) income, net Other (expense) income, net 141 132 Interest income 12 2 Interest expense (146 ) (89 ) Unrealized gain/loss 3 — Equity income from investments (31 ) 1,534 Total other (expense) income, net (21 ) 1,579 Income before provision for income taxes 4,100 10,889 Provision for income taxes (819 ) (2,293 ) Net income 3,281 8,596 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,224 ) (3,513 ) Net income attributable to Silvercrest $ 2,057 $ 5,083 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.53 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,603,073 9,709,169 Diluted 9,635,047 9,730,873

Exhibit 3

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (“Adjusted”) Adjusted EBITDA Measure

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted)

Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year

Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure: Net income $ 3,281 $ 8,596 $ 30,793 $ 24,946 Provision for income taxes 819 2,293 7,606 6,923 Delaware Franchise Tax 50 50 200 200 Interest expense 146 89 416 383 Interest income (12 ) (2 ) (24 ) (7 ) Depreciation and amortization 979 981 3,883 3,923 Equity-based compensation 360 319 1,149 1,126 Other adjustments (A) (1,187 ) 685 (12,002 ) 5,947 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,436 $ 13,011 $ 32,021 $ 43,441 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.6 % 38.5 % 26.0 % 33.0 %

(a) Other adjustments consist of the following:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Acquisition costs (a) $ 5 $ 16 $ 37 $ 363 Severance — — 13 10 Other (b) (1,192 ) 669 (12,052 ) 5,574 Total other adjustments $ (1,187 ) $ 685 $ (12,002 ) $ 5,947

(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, represents professional fees of $5 related to the acquisition of Cortina. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, represents insurance costs of $22 and professional fees of $15 related to the acquisition of Cortina. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, represents insurance costs of $11 and professional fees of $5 related to the acquisition of Cortina. For the year ended December 31, 2021, represents equity-based compensation expense of $300 related to restricted stock unit grants issued to two associates hired as part of the Cortina Acquisition in conjunction with their admission to Silvercrest L.P., insurance costs of $45 and professional fees of $18 related to the acquisition of Cortina.

(b) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, represents a fair value adjustment to the Cortina contingent purchase price consideration of ($838), fair value adjustment to the Neosho contingent purchase price consideration of ($299), a fair value adjustment to the tax receivable agreement of ($109), an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $48 related to the amortization of property lease incentives and system implementation costs of $6. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, represents a fair value adjustment to the Cortina contingent purchase price consideration of ($11,781), a fair value adjustment to the Neosho contingent purchase price consideration of ($299), an adjustment to the fair value of the tax receivable agreement of ($202), an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $192 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, expenses related to obtaining a business license of $26, system implementation costs of $6 and expenses related to the Coronavirus pandemic of $6. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, represents a fair value adjustment to the Cortina contingent purchase price consideration of $1,100, an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $48 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, a fair value adjustment to the Neosho contingent purchase price consideration of ($365) and an adjustment to the fair value of our tax receivable agreement of ($114). For the year ended December 31, 2021, represents a fair value adjustment to the Cortina contingent purchase price consideration of $5,670, an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $192 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, expenses related to the Coronavirus pandemic of $191, partially a fair value adjustment to the Neosho contingent purchase price consideration of ($365) and an adjustment to the fair value of our tax receivable agreement of ($114).

Exhibit 4

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (“Adjusted”)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Measures

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts or as noted)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure: Net income $ 3,281 $ 8,596 $ 30,793 $ 24,946 Consolidated GAAP Provision for income taxes 819 2,293 7,606 6,923 Delaware Franchise Tax 50 50 200 200 Other adjustments (A) (1,187 ) 685 (12,002 ) 5,947 Adjusted earnings before provision for income taxes 2,963 11,624 26,597 38,016 Adjusted provision for income taxes: Adjusted provision for income taxes (26% assumed tax rate) (770 ) (3,022 ) (6,915 ) (9,884 ) Adjusted net income $ 2,193 $ 8,602 $ 19,682 $ 28,132 GAAP net income per share (B): Basic and diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.53 $ 1.92 $ 1.52 Adjusted earnings per share/unit (B): Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.59 $ 1.40 $ 1.95 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.58 $ 1.35 $ 1.89 Shares/units outstanding: Basic Class A shares outstanding 9,560 9,869 9,560 9,869 Basic Class B shares/units outstanding 4,545 4,594 4,545 4,594 Total basic shares/units outstanding 14,105 14,463 14,105 14,463 Diluted Class A shares outstanding (C) 9,592 9,891 9,592 9,891 Diluted Class B shares/units outstanding (D) 5,011 5,017 5,011 5,017 Total diluted shares/units outstanding 14,603 14,908 14,603 14,908

(A) See A in Exhibit 2.

(B) GAAP earnings per share is strictly attributable to Class A shareholders. Adjusted earnings per share takes into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.

(C) Includes 31,974 and 21,704 unvested restricted stock units at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(D) Includes 212,927 and 170,854 unvested restricted stock units and 252,904 and 252,904 unvested non-qualified options at December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Exhibit 5

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited and in thousands)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,432 $ 85,744 Investments 146 1,588 Receivables, net 9,118 8,850 Due from Silvercrest Funds 577 428 Furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 5,021 5,257 Goodwill 63,675 63,675 Operating lease assets 23,653 26,130 Finance lease assets 342 247 Intangible assets, net 21,349 23,924 Deferred tax asset—tax receivable agreement 6,915 10,797 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,447 2,678 Total assets $ 212,675 $ 229,318 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,704 $ 19,820 Accrued compensation 39,734 41,707 Borrowings under credit facility 6,337 9,025 Operating lease liabilities 29,552 32,371 Finance lease liabilities 344 253 Deferred tax and other liabilities 9,172 9,334 Total liabilities 86,843 112,510 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) Equity Preferred Stock, par value $0.01, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,068,369 and 9,559,587 issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2022; 9,902,184 and 9,869,101 issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2021 101 99 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 4,545,380 and 4,593,687 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 44 45 Additional Paid-In Capital 53,982 52,936 Treasury stock, at cost, 508,782 and 33,083 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (9,295 ) (512 ) Retained earnings 39,761 27,782 Total Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s equity 84,593 80,350 Non-controlling interests 41,239 36,458 Total equity 125,832 116,808 Total liabilities and equity $ 212,675 $ 229,318

Exhibit 6

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Total Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions)

Total Assets Under Management:

Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change from December 31, 2022 2021 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 27.4 $ 31.0 -11.6 % Gross client inflows 1.0 2.2 -54.5 % Gross client outflows (1.0 ) (1.4 ) -28.6 % Net client flows — 0.8 -100.0 % Market appreciation 1.5 0.5 200.0 % Ending assets under management $ 28.9 $ 32.3 -10.5 %

Year Ended

December 31, % Change from December 31, 2022 2021 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 32.3 $ 27.8 16.2 % Gross client inflows 6.4 6.2 3.2 % Gross client outflows (6.3 ) (6.0 ) 5.0 % Net client flows 0.1 0.2 -50.0 % Market (depreciation)/appreciation (3.5 ) 4.3 -181.4 % Ending assets under management $ 28.9 $ 32.3 -10.5 %

NM = Not Meaningful

Exhibit 7

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Discretionary Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions)

Discretionary Assets Under Management:

Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change from December 31, 2022 2021 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 19.4 $ 22.5 -13.8 % Gross client inflows 0.9 2.1 -57.1 % Gross client outflows (0.8 ) (1.2 ) -33.3 % Net client flows 0.1 0.9 -88.9 % Market appreciation 1.4 1.7 -17.6 % Ending assets under management $ 20.9 $ 25.1 -16.7 %

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, % Change from December 31, 2022 2021 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 25.1 $ 20.6 21.8 % Gross client inflows 4.4 5.7 -22.8 % Gross client outflows (5.8 ) (5.5 ) 5.5 % Net client flows (1.4 ) 0.2 -800.0 % Market (depreciation)/appreciation (2.8 ) 4.3 -165.1 % Ending assets under management $ 20.9 $ 25.1 -16.7 %

Exhibit 8

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Non-Discretionary Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions)

Non-Discretionary Assets Under Management:

Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change from December 31, 2022 2021 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 8.0 $ 8.5 -5.9 % Gross client inflows 0.1 0.1 0.0 % Gross client outflows (0.2 ) (0.1 ) 100.0 % Net client flows (0.1 ) — 100.0 % Market appreciation/(depreciation) 0.1 (1.3 ) -107.7 % Ending assets under management $ 8.0 $ 7.2 11.1 %

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, % Change from December 31, 2022 2021 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 7.2 $ 7.2 0.0 % Gross client inflows 2.0 0.5 300.0 % Gross client outflows (0.5 ) (0.5 ) 0.0 % Net client flows 1.5 — 100.0 % Market depreciation (0.7 ) — -100.0 % Ending assets under management $ 8.0 $ 7.2 11.1 %

Exhibit 9

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Total AUM as of September 30, $ 27.403 $ 30.953 Discretionary AUM: Total Discretionary AUM as of September 30, $ 19.395 $ 22.492 New client accounts/assets (1) 0.220 0.222 Closed accounts (2) (0.031 ) (0.055 ) Net cash inflow/(outflow) (3) (0.199 ) 0.684 Non-discretionary to Discretionary AUM (4) 0.054 0.002 Market appreciation 1.412 1.728 Change to Discretionary AUM 1.456 2.581 Total Discretionary AUM at December 31, 20.851 25.073 Change to Non-Discretionary AUM (5) 0.046 (1.214 ) Total AUM as of December 31, $ 28.905 $ 32.320

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Total AUM as of January 1, $ 32.320 $ 27.819 Discretionary AUM: Total Discretionary AUM as of January 1, $ 25.073 $ 20.650 New client accounts/assets (1) 0.477 0.508 Closed accounts (2) (0.070 ) (0.429 ) Net cash inflow/(outflow) (3) (1.832 ) 0.110 Non-discretionary to Discretionary AUM (4) 0.050 (0.006 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (2.847 ) 4.239 Change to Discretionary AUM (4.222 ) 4.423 Total Discretionary AUM at December 31, 20.851 25.073 Change to Non-Discretionary AUM (5) 0.807 0.078 Total AUM as of December 31, $ 28.905 $ 32.320

(1) Represents new account flows from both new and existing client relationships.

(2) Represents closed accounts of existing client relationships and those that terminated.

(3) Represents periodic cash flows related to existing accounts.

(4) Represents client assets that converted to Discretionary AUM from Non-Discretionary AUM.

(5) Represents the net change to Non-Discretionary AUM.

Exhibit 10

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Equity Investment Strategy Composite Performance1, 2

As of December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

PROPRIETARY EQUITY PERFORMANCE 1, 2 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE INCEPTION 1-YEAR 3-YEAR 5-YEAR 7-YEAR INCEPTION Large Cap Value Composite 4/1/02 -11.6 8.3 9.0 12.0 9.2 Russell 1000 Value Index -7.5 6.0 6.7 9.1 7.4 Small Cap Value Composite 4/1/02 -10.8 6.2 4.9 9.3 10.1 Russell 2000 Value Index -14.5 4.7 4.1 8.2 7.5 Smid Cap Value Composite 10/1/05 -14.8 4.4 4.9 9.6 9.1 Russell 2500 Value Index -13.1 5.2 4.8 8.3 7.2 Multi Cap Value Composite 7/1/02 -17.3 6.0 6.3 9.8 9.3 Russell 3000 Value Index -8.0 5.9 6.5 9.1 8.0 Equity Income Composite 12/1/03 -7.3 5.4 6.9 10.9 11.0 Russell 3000 Value Index -8.0 5.9 6.5 9.1 8.1 Focused Value Composite 9/1/04 -18.4 2.5 3.5 7.9 9.3 Russell 3000 Value Index -8.0 5.9 6.5 9.1 7.8 Small Cap Opportunity Composite 7/1/04 -16.0 6.3 7.7 10.5 10.4 Russell 2000 Index -20.4 3.1 4.1 7.9 7.5 Small Cap Growth Composite 7/1/04 -25.0 11.4 12.4 14.4 10.6 Russell 2000 Growth Index -26.4 0.6 3.5 7.1 7.6 Smid Cap Growth Composite 1/1/06 -32.8 10.3 13.5 14.6 10.5 Russell 2500 Growth Index -26.2 2.9 6.0 9.0 8.7