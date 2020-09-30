Silverline announces strategic partnership with RevCult to provide Security Risk Assessments and Salesforce Shield Implementation Workshops

Tailored workshops and assessments to help enhance Salesforce security posture and provide a Shield Implementation Playbook.

New York, NY, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Partner headquartered in New York City, and RevCult, a leading security and governance provider, announced a new partnership to provide technology-enabled security risk assessments and Shield implementation workshops.

Silverline brings a decade of expertise consulting into the highly-regulated industries of Financial Services and Healthcare, while RevCult’s tools provide users with the capabilities to support their regulatory processes and InfoSec compliance needs. Together, they will help organizations continue to grow on the Salesforce platform with confidence their data is protected.

“RevCult delivers a robust solution to implement, manage and prove the security controls,” said Brian Olearczyk, CRO at RevCult. “Along with RevCult’s Security and Governance applications, Silverline offers deep vertical expertise around compliance, data, and governance at scale. Together, we help our clients move quickly to respond to ensure their most important data is protected.”

“In order to help our clients with their innovation journeys, Silverline has partnered with RevCult to offer Security Risk Assessments and Shield implementation workshops,” said Jill Harrison, VP of Silverline Ventures. “These workshops bring together Silverline industry experts and certified security architects to help clients understand the suite of options they have with Salesforce.”

Certified Technical Architect and Silverline security expert Greg Grinberg added, “Our goal is to work with each of our clients’ security and compliance teams to educate them about Salesforce capabilities, review how they align to existing security postures, analyze the current risks they face, and create a roadmap for the work ahead. Not only will we support through a backlog of issues clients may have already identified, but we help uncover unknown threats, define strategies to address security from the beginning of each initiative, and reduce risk in key attack surfaces.”

About Silverline

With significant expertise in the Financial Services industry, including banks and credit unions, mortgage companies, wealth management firms, investment banks, hedge funds, and insurance companies, Silverline combines Strategic Advisory, technical implementation, and ongoing Managed Services to enable organizations to achieve maximum value with the Salesforce platform. For more information, visit www.silverlinecrm.com.

About RevCult

RevCult helps Financial Services, Healthcare, and other mature Salesforce customers implement, manage, and prove the configuration of their security controls to meet internal and regulatory data security requirements. Our suite of Security Cockpits® includes Cloud Security Cockpit®, to implement, manage, and prove Salesforce security controls, Shield Security Cockpit®, which automates implementation of Shield Platform Encryption, and Field Audit Trail Cockpit®, the user interface for Field Audit Trail. Learn more at RevCult.com.

