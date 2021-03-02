Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SIMBA Chain Expands to Avalanche, Enabling Low-Code Smart Contract Deployment on the Internet of Finance

SIMBA Chain Expands to Avalanche, Enabling Low-Code Smart Contract Deployment on the Internet of Finance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SIMBA Chain’s integration will make smart contract deployment even easier on Avalanche as platform sees rapid growth in user activity.

South Bend, IN, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire)  SIMBA Chain is expanding to Avalanche, accelerating its mission to simplify decentralized technologies for builders of all skill sets. By integrating with Avalanche, SIMBA Chain’s platform for streamlined, low-code smart contract deployment will be even more powerful for the projects’ communities and crypto developers. 

SIMBA Chain provides the intuitive version of smart contracts functionality sought by Avalanche and legions of dApp developers in the crypto world. This is particularly important as decentralized finance gains momentum as an alternative to traditional centralized financial instruments.

Since the launch of the Avalanche-Ethereum Bridge on February 8, smart contract activity on Avalanche has boomed, with transactions increasing by 631% to over 400,000, and unique wallets increasing by 1300% to top 30,000. 

“Avalanche is enabling low latency and cheap transaction costs, which is great news for users. At the same time, the EVM-compatible programmability and native cross-chain communication will enhance the functionality for developers. As we’ve seen at SIMBA Chain, the easier it is for developers, the faster the adoption rate,” says Joel Neidig, CEO of SIMBA Chain.

At its core, the SIMBA platform auto-generates Representational State Transfer (REST) APIs. This provides REST-based access to smart contract methods that transact on the blockchain ledger and enables access control groups for reading or writing.

It provides a generic API to multiple blockchain systems and thus is not dependent on a single blockchain or distributed ledger technology. SIMBA Chain currently supports several blockchains, with more on the roadmap.  

Since the launch of the Avalanche-Ethereum Bridge on February 8, smart contract activity on Avalanche has boomed, with transactions increasing by 631% to over 400,000, and unique wallets increasing by 1300% to top 30,000. 

About SIMBA Chain, Inc.

SIMBA Chain’s cloud-based, Smart Contract as a Service (SCaaS) platform enables industry and governments to quickly develop and deploy Web 3.0 distributed applications (dApps) for many blockchains and across many platforms. The SIMBA Chain Enterprise platform is a comprehensive, fault tolerant, secure environment that is focused on providing scalable production applications. An underlying Graph-based model provides unparalleled insights and analytics by connecting everything together and representing relationships between entities, connecting versions of smart contracts, and even mapping smart contracts between different blockchains for a single application.  SIMBA Chain was the recipient of the 2020 Tibbets Award from the US Small Business Administration, the 2020 Air Force Additive Manufacturing Gold Medalist for a blockchain enabled entry, a 2019 TechCrunch Disrupt Top Pick, and the 2019 Techpoint Mira Award. The SIMBA Chain platform supports Avalanche, Ethereum, Quorum, RSK, Stellar, Binance and Hyperledger as well as other blockchain protocols

Contact:

Joel Neidig

CEO

SIMBA Chain

5749144446

[email protected]

Home

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.