Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Simbe Robotics Leverages Cloud Manufacturing to Modernize Traditional Supply Chain Solutions

Simbe Robotics Leverages Cloud Manufacturing to Modernize Traditional Supply Chain Solutions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Cutting-edge retail AI and data analytics startup Simbe Robotics partners with Fast Radius through its Cloud Manufacturing Platform™ to circumvent current supply chain disruptions, scale production, and meet rising demand

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fast Radius (Nasdaq: FSRD), a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company, has partnered with Simbe Robotics to manufacture components critical to the function and aesthetics of their advanced inventory robot, Tally 3. Simbe has reimagined the possibilities of automation to create new efficiencies in retail stores and selected Fast Radius’ Cloud Manufacturing Platform™ because of its ability to bypass current supply chain disruptions through flexible production. This results in faster time to market versus traditional manufacturing processes and helps the business scale.

Tally 3, Simbe’s flagship robot, is an autonomous retail intelligence robot that drives productivity and customer satisfaction by collecting and analyzing inventory data in retail environments, such as the shelf-stocking needs of grocery stores. Deterred by the heavy startup costs of injection molding parts, Simbe needed to achieve precise results from less expensive manufacturing methods – namely urethane casting – in order to quickly expand their fleet of robots and meet growing demand from retailers.

“Given the current and sustained supply chain disruptions felt across industries, when we were looking to accelerate production of our Tally robots, it was critical for us to find a partner who could keep costs low while delivering on the quality and durability that you typically only get from high-volume manufacturing,” said Owen Davies, Director of Hardware Engineering at Simbe Robotics. “Working with Fast Radius, we’ve been able to deploy nearly 200 robots globally with industrial-grade quality, all while staying agile enough to continue innovating. Having a flexible and reliable supply chain through Fast Radius has helped us grow our business and widely distribute Tally robots.”

Through their partnership with Fast Radius, Simbe has saved more than $30,000 in engineering costs and maintained the flexibility to refine and change designs as needed to accommodate evolving product requirements and new sensor technology. This nimble working relationship has enabled Simbe to retain a lean manufacturing strategy to adapt and grow with changing business needs.

“The robotics industry is a uniquely innovative space, and Simbe is positioned to revolutionize how work is done with robots that automate tasks to increase productivity and accuracy,” said Bobby Bott, EVP of Manufacturing at Fast Radius. “We’re excited to support businesses like Simbe that are bringing these advanced robots to the market and to enable their growth through our Cloud Manufacturing Platform.”

Simbe is one of many recognizable customers, such as Rawlings, Steelcase, and Curtiss, that are leveraging Fast Radius’ Cloud Manufacturing Platform to design and produce industrial-grade parts and bring new products to market.

ABOUT FAST RADIUS
Fast Radius, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSRD) is a leading cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The Cloud Manufacturing Platform™ from Fast Radius is a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates design, production, and fulfillment operations through a common digital infrastructure to make manufacturing easier, more accessible, and more sustainable. Founded in 2017, Fast Radius, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Louisville, and Singapore and micro-factories in Chicago and at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, KY.

ABOUT SIMBE ROBOTICS
Simbe Robotics is the global leader in automation solutions that give retailers unprecedented visibility and insight into the state of their store environments, while improving inventory and operational challenges. Simbe is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in San Francisco, CA and works with major worldwide retailers and brands across the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com or follow the company at @simberobotics.

CONTACT
Kelly Smith
MSL U.S.
Kelly.smith@mslgroup.com; 646-500-7654

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.