Simeio Named Winner for Top 10 MSSPs for 2021 by Cyber Defense Magazine

Simeio Recognized at the Prestigious Black Unicorn Awards at Black Hat

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simeio, the cybersecurity industry’s leading provider of Managed Identity Services today announced that it has been named a Winner for the Top 10 MSSPs for 2021 at the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 which take place each year during the Black Hat USA conference. Simeio competed against many of the industry’s leading managed security service providers (MSSPs) for this prestigious award.

“We’re pleased to name Simeio as a Winner for the Top 10 MSSPs for 2021 among a small, elite group of managed security service providers in our third annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

“Simeio is on a tremendous growth trajectory enabled by its exceptionally skilled identity experts who are delivering reliable IAM services to secure and protect identities for our clients,” said Chris Schueler, CEO, Simeio. “Our services are developed and delivered using a combination of people and technology, technology that is the most advanced identity orchestration platform in the industry and highly rated worldwide to ensure our clients receive nothing but the best.”

The need to streamline and manage IAM tools and platforms across enterprises led Simeio to develop its Identity Orchestrator platform to integrate and deliver identity services seamlessly irrespective of the technical environment. This not only provides clients with a centralized view but also have access to one single platform to manage all the tools, saving resources cost, and improved security. This award reflects Simeio’s focus on finding simplified and cost-effective ways to implement successful IAM programs for its clients.

About Simeio

Founded in 2007, Simeio is an award winning global managed services provider offering Identity and Access Management solutions delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. The company has 700+ employees worldwide including identity experts dedicated to securing and protecting over 150 million identities globally for enterprises, institutions, and government entities of all sizes. Services and solutions from Simeio include Customer Identity & Access Management, Privileged Access Management, Identity Proofing, Access Management & Federation, Identity Governance & Administration, Application Onboarding, and a platform to manage multiple IAM tools for a seamless experience – Simeio Identity Orchestrator.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and with 4 Security Operations Centers worldwide, Simeio provides services to many Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies across all industries, and government entities. The company has been recognized and awarded for its business and technical leadership by publications like Inc, Cyber Defense, and CRN multiple times, has been highly rated by Gartner, Forrester and Kuppinger Cole, and was recently ranked by Great Places to Work®.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers, and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-for-2021-the-winners/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).

