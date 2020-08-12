Simeio Names Chris Schueler as Chief Executive Officer

Chris Schueler brings proven leadership and a track record of building successful businesses in cybersecurity and cloud industries

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simeio Solutions (“Simeio” or the “Company”), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (“IAM”), announced today that Chris Schueler has been named the company’s Chief Executive Officer and member of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Schueler will drive Simeio’s next phase of revenue and technology platform growth.

Schueler succeeds Founder & current CEO, Hemen Vimadalal, who will remain on the Board as Chairman. Since founding the Company in 2009, Vimadalal led Simeio to become a recognized leader in IAM, protecting over 150 million identities every day. For more than a decade, he successfully built Simeio into a market leading platform through his unfaltering attention to the Company’s employees, customers, and partners. Vimadalal spearheaded the transition and led the CEO selection process.

“The identity and access management industry is extremely complex and nuanced. While Simeio’s software partners help address certain aspects of identity and access management, there is a major gap when it comes to connecting these solutions together in a cohesive, user-friendly platform. This is what Simeio excels at and where I see the greatest opportunity for the Company,” said Schueler. “I am honored to take on the CEO role at Simeio in this pivotal point in our clients’ digital transformation. I have great admiration for the foundation Hemen has created, and I bring a shared commitment to grow Simeio’s people, partnerships and services, in response to the increasing importance of our customer’s identity requirements.”

“Chris’ leadership, passion, and ability to execute rapid growth with a customer-centric approach was evident from the start of our selection process. His game changing methods and track record at Trustwave demonstrate he has the insight and leadership to execute through market transitions,” said Vimadalal. “Chris’ strong background in cybersecurity, managed services, and a proven history of accelerating emerging companies will drive Simeio towards its goals at a time when the Company is expanding its partnerships and solutions,” he added.

Schueler has an MBA from Auburn University and a BS in Operations Management and Information Systems from Northern Illinois University. He also served 12 years in the US Army, [including serving as a Director of Army Reserve Security Operations and Architecture and as part of the Joint Forces steering committee on cyber warfare.]

Simeio Solutions provides the industry’s most complete Identity and Access Management solution delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. We protect over 150 million identities globally for enterprises, institutions, and government entities of all sizes. Our platform and services provide the following set of enterprise-grade security and identity capabilities: Access Management and Federation, Access Request, Directory Services, Identity Governance and Administration, Identity Management and Administration, Privileged Access Management, Security & Risk Intelligence, Data Security & Loss Prevention, and Cloud Security. Simeio IDaaS—which consists of Simeio Identity Orchestrator™ (IO), Simeio Identity Intelligence Center™ (IIC), and managed identity services—brings together best-in-class processes, professionals, and technologies focused entirely on management and protection of identities and related access controls. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with Security Operations Centers worldwide, Simeio provides services to Global 2000 companies across all industries, and government entities. For more information, please visit www.simeio.com .

