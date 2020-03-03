Simeio Solutions Named Hot Company in Global Awards

Cyber Defense Magazine Selects Simeio Solutions for Innovation in Identity and Access Management

ATLANTA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simeio Solutions, the global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) as-a-Service, has been recognized as a Hot Company in the Identity and Access Management Category of the Cyber Defense Magazine Global Awards . With more than 3,000 cyber security companies worldwide, only a small number are recognized as Global Award winners . Now, in its seventh year, the awards showcase companies from around the globe based on analysis and independent judging by certified security professionals.

Simeio was recognized for its ground-breaking solutions such as Identity Vault , an identity proofing solution deployed on the cloud. Simeio Identity Vault facilitates easy and secure access to applications while verifying the identity of a user from anywhere, and on any device.

“It is an honour to receive this award and be recognized for our achievements by an elite group of industry leaders,” said Shawn Keve, Chief Revenue Officer at Simeio Solutions. “We are living in an era of digital transformation, where users expect seamless and speedy access all with a personal touch. With Identity Vault, we enable this access by verifying that the user is who they say they are, and with the least amount of resistance.”

“With cybercrime heading into the tens of billions of records stolen and potentially trillions of dollars in damages, we are proud to recognize Simeio Solutions as an award-winning innovator that offers a new approach to defeat these criminals,” said Pierluigi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

About the Cyber Defense Global Awards

This is the Cyber Defense Magazine’s seventh year of honouring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. With over 3,000 cyber security companies worldwide, only a small number, fewer than 200, are highlighted as Global Awards winners, based upon independent judging and analysis. You’ll find winners from all over the Globe including Australia, China, Israel, India, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the USA. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com and https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com/infosec-awards-2019-winners/?utm_content=102814900&utm_medium=social&utm_source=linkedin&hss_channel=lcp-678036.

About Simeio Solutions

Simeio Solutions provides the industry’s most complete Identity and Access Management solution delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. We protect over 150 million identities globally for enterprises, institutions, and government entities of all sizes. Our platform and services provide the following set of enterprise-grade security and identity capabilities: Access Management and Federation, Access Request, Directory Services, Identity Governance and Administration, Identity Management and Administration, Privileged Access Management, Security & Risk Intelligence, Data Security & Loss Prevention, and Cloud Security. Simeio IDaaS—which consists of Simeio Identity Orchestrator™ (IO), Simeio Identity Intelligence Center™ (IIC), and managed identity services—brings together best-in-class processes, professionals, and technologies focused entirely on management and protection of identities and related access controls. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with Security Operations Centers worldwide, Simeio provides services to Global 2000 companies across all industries, and government entities. For more information, please visit www.simeiosolutions.com .

