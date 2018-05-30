SIMEX (OTC: ARGB) establishes SIMEX FINANCE LTD. in UK, London

SIMEX Inc., a public corporation organized in the State of Nevada, USA

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Due to implementation of the Prepaid SIMEX BLACK Master Card Program, the corporation SIMEX Inc. (OTC:ARGB) SIMEX FINANCE LTD. was established in London, United Kingdom.

This will allow to finalize the process of issuing embossed client cards of the SIMEX platform, with the provision of customer accounts both in money and digital currency.

After the SIMEX BLACK Master Card is issued, the clients of the SIMEX platform will be able to use the digital money from the SIMEX personal account to make purchases and withdraws from ATMs around the globe.

Deposits in the card account will be available both in digital currency and in traditional money. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dash will be available, as well as USD, EUR, RUB, JPY, GBP.

Obtaining a SIMEX BLACK Master Card means the immediate withdrawal of funds from SIMEX linked account at the time of purchase on it or withdrawal of cash from the ATM in the amount of the established limits. With the SIMEX BLACK Master Card, the clients of the platform will be able to transfer money between accounts (P2P) with immediate access to funds.

Input and output functionalities

As a result, the SIMEX BLACK Master Card will have both input and output functionalities.

Input

Deposit cash on SIMEX account at ATMs via prepaid card

Maintain balance on SIMEX account online

Output

Withdrawal at ATMs

Make POS purchases in fiat or digital currency

Pay Online

For more information about transaction fees and card limits, please follow MY SIMEX CARDS page.

Availability

The SIMEX BLACK Master Card will become available for users in near future. The very first 1,000 applicants will get a one-year free maintenance period.

Contact information:

Email: [email protected]

Headquarters: 2770 S Maryland Pkwy, Suite 300 Las Vegas, NV 89109